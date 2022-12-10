The Federal Emergency Management Agency is holding two job fairs this week to staff three field claim offices charged with helping residents impacted by a historic fire.

“We’re hiring full-time positions to support the claims office,” said Angela Byrd, spokeswoman for FEMA, which is overseeing the claims process tied to the massive and devastating Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire earlier this year.

The separate Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, both of which started due to prescribed burns and merged to become one fire, ended up consuming over 340,000 acres near Las Vegas, N.M., making it the largest wildfire in the contiguous United States this year.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community