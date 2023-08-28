Rainwater rushes over a washed-out road toward a home near San Ignacio in July 2022 after a storm flooded the burn scar of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. A key change in FEMA’s final rule on aid for the wildfire includes removing a 25% cap on adding safeguards like erosion control.
Landowners will be fully compensated for the costs of replacing trees and vegetation lost in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, as well as for protective measures against flooding and future wildfires.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced its final rule Monday for how claimants will be compensated for damage and injuries — including psychological — from the most devastating wildfire in New Mexico history.
A key change is removing FEMA’s 25% payment cap on the cost of reforesting, replanting vegetation, and adding safeguards to burned properties like erosion control, flood barriers and roof upgrades.
The new rule also allows compensation for properties that sustained a significant and long-lasting drop in value because of fire damage.
“Community input has directly shaped these regulations,” Angela Gladwell, FEMA’s New Mexico claims office director, told reporters at a news conference.
The rule will be published Tuesday in the Federal Register and will go immediately into effect.
Last year, two prescribed burns by the U.S. Forest Service went awry and merged into the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, fed by a buildup of dry fuels and strong winds. The monstrous blaze destroyed at least 500 homes, and scorched 341,000 acres of public and private lands.
The agency received about 300 comments from affected residents and those involved in recovery, influencing how FEMA designed the program to compensate people, Gladwell said.
Those whose wooded properties were scorched in the fire will get $4,500 to $9,000 per acre depending on how severe the damage was. These rates were based on the area’s commercial market and far exceed the rates used in the 2000 Cerro Grande Fire in Los Alamos, Gladwell said.
Gladwell said the initial 25% ceiling on reforestation was an example of language the local office adopted from the Cerro Grande Fire’s claim policies so it could get the ball rolling on compensation. The limit upset some affected landowners but now has been eliminated, she said.
The rule extends the deadline to Nov. 14, 2024, to apply for money to cover mental health conditions the fire caused or worsened and the treatments to aid recovery.
It also extends the time residents can reopen claims for repairs, as efforts to rebuild and recover continue, Gladwell said. And the agency has clarified in the final rule post-fire damage from flooding and debris flow are covered, she said.
In a statement, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was glad to see FEMA include some of her administration’s recommended measures, such as fully compensating affected landowners for reforestation and extending the window to file claims for mental health treatments.
“Now the federal government must focus on getting these resources out as quickly as possible to the New Mexicans affected by the fire with an eye on cutting through red tape and making this process as easy as possible for those seeking funding,” the governor said.
So far, FEMA has dispensed $37 million for the fire, including to reimburse residents for evacuation costs, homeowners’ insurance, debris removal, erosion control and debris flow barriers, the agency said in a statement.
“And we aren’t slowing down,” Gladwell said.
More than 2,000 residents have filed claims, Gladwell said. The agency is still researching the exact number of people who fell victim to the fire and should have those number later this year, she added.
FEMA expects to pay $50 million in claims by September,
$100 million by January and
$1 billion by 2025.
When asked why it will take until 2025 to disburse less than a quarter of the $4.5 billion New Mexico’s delegates obtained for fire recovery, Gladwell said the recovery is a five- to six-year plan.
Some people who feel FEMA is moving too slowly to compensate them in the fire’s aftermath have sued the federal government. The rule, Gladwell said, now states they don’t have to drop their lawsuits until they accept compensation.
Going beyond homeowners, the agency is offering public assistance under the Stafford Act for “cascading effects” from the wildfire, funding emergency protective measures, debris removal and infrastructure repairs, including for acequias, she said.
Public assistance is a separate program and those who qualify for this funding can’t get money through claims, she said.
The rule aims to not reduce eligible people’s compensation, Gladwell said.
“We said nobody would ever lose out because of the final rule,” she said. “They may get more compensation.”