Rainwater rushes over a washed-out road toward a home near San Ignacio in July 2022 after a storm flooded the burn scar of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. A key change in FEMA’s final rule on aid for the wildfire includes removing a 25% cap on adding safeguards like erosion control.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

Landowners will be fully compensated for the costs of replacing trees and vegetation lost in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, as well as for protective measures against flooding and future wildfires.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced its final rule Monday for how claimants will be compensated for damage and injuries — including psychological — from the most devastating wildfire in New Mexico history.

A key change is removing FEMA’s 25% payment cap on the cost of reforesting, replanting vegetation, and adding safeguards to burned properties like erosion control, flood barriers and roof upgrades.

