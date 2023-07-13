Residents of Mora and San Miguel counties hit hard by flooding in the wake of last year's Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire can apply for up to five years of flood insurance through a new program Federal Emergency Management Agency officials announced Thursday.

The agency is teaming up with the federal National Flood Insurance Program to encourage residents of the two counties to apply for the insurance for property owners, businesses and renters. The premiums will be paid by the FEMA claims office. 

In a place where the appearance of storm clouds or the sound of thunder can set people's hearts beating with anxiety, David Marshall Montoya applauded the news.

Recommended for you