Residents of counties impacted the worst by flooding, mudflow and debris-flow damage got some good news Thursday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s request to include flooding impacts in the state’s natural disaster declaration for relief for those counties affected by the wildfires.

The news means people in Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel and Valencia counties can now apply for funding assistance.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

