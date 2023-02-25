Every morning, the scene at the Felines & Friends boarding facility can seem a bit hectic as volunteers feed, groom and care for roughly 50 cats.
These kitties, who normally need a bit of support before they can be adopted, are a fraction of the nearly 160 cats in the overwhelmed organization’s care in adoption centers and foster homes across the county.
For the last 20 years, the local nonprofit has dedicated itself to rescuing and placing cats in need of homes and helping control feral cat populations through its trap-neuter-release program. Recently, the organization began reaching a breaking point as local feral cat populations have skyrocketed due to pandemic-related difficulties and funding shortages, while also having to take in more adoptable cats after the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society changed the way it accepts animals.
“Something needs to give; it’s just, it can’t keep going the way it’s going,” said Felines & Friends’ Executive Director Bobbi Heller.
Trap-neuter-release programs allow shelters and volunteers to humanely trap stray and feral cats so they can be spayed or neutered.
They are then allowed to heal before being returned to the area where they were found. The goal of these programs is to humanely reduce the number of feral cats by preventing them from reproducing and allowing them to live out their lives.
“There are places where, in time, there are no more feral cats because there’s been no more breeding, and then nature has taken its course with the others,” Heller explained.
If these trapped cats are friendly or are young enough to be socialized, Felines & Friends puts them up for adoption and cares for them until they can find their forever homes. In 2022, the organization adopted out about 250 cats and kittens.
Before, some of these friendly cats, along with others who had been abandoned or given up by their owners, would sometimes go to the Santa Fe animal shelter. But after being at 200% capacity for the last two and a half years, the shelter implemented a new policy that aims to keep pets at home with their families, only taking in animals as a last resort.
Heller said this had led more people to turn to Felines & Friends for help, including one woman who lost her home in a fire and needed a place to board her cat while she gets back up on her feet.
“We’re a small organization, and now we’re basically trying to help every cat in Santa Fe,” she said.
Jack Hagerman, Santa Fe animal shelter CEO, said the shelter is still helping to spay and neuter cats but has not been setting its own traps out.
“We are still working with other rescue organizations who are going out and trapping. So they’ll trap, and they’ll bring them to us, and we’ll ‘surgerize’ them and then put them back out,” Hagerman said.
Heller said her organization doesn’t have a handle on how many feral cats roam Santa Fe streets but noted there have been far more in recent years. She said this is due in large part to a lapse in routine spaying or neutering surgeries during the pandemic.
“It’s a combination of when spay-neuter was not available in the first year of COVID, and then it became available, there was such a plea for help from so many people that it couldn’t get done fast enough,” Heller said.
Volunteers say the problem was compounded after the Santa Fe animal shelter halted its trap-neuter-release program, also known as Gatos de Santa Fe, when grant funding ran out and the program coordinator retired in 2022.
“Once the Gatos program ran out of funds … I slowly noticed an increase in feral cat colonies. They’re just erupting all over Santa Fe,” said trap-neuter-release volunteer Sherry Garcia.
Garcia said when she started taking part in trap-neuter-release, she was helping deal with a colony that had upward of 165 cats in 2011. She said the colony started in 2007, with just four abandoned cats that quickly reproduced out of control.
Now, Garcia said she is aware of four relatively small colonies of about 15 to 20 cats each but is concerned they may also grow out of control if something isn’t done.
“That is going to be a huge problem in just a couple of years, especially if most of them are girls,” Garcia said during an interview.
Some of these cat advocates have started looking to the state for help, especially as legislators are figuring out what to do with $3.6 billion in new revenue.
“If we could get spay-neuter throughout the state covered by that state surplus, that would be a huge step in the right direction for the entire state of New Mexico, not just Santa Fe,” Heller said.
Two bills in the Legislature address this — House Bill 2, the state budget bill which would allow the board of veterinary medicine to request $900,000 for statewide spay and neuter programs, and House Bill 239, which would create statewide initiatives to assist counties in securing funding for low- or no-cost spay and neuter programs.
HB 239 is likely dead for the session — the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee voted unanimously to table it two weeks ago.
The bill drew concerns from veterinary professionals because its main purpose is to prohibit animal shelters from euthanizing animals they house. Those who spoke argued the bill could take the already difficult decision to put an animal down out of the hands of shelter staff and veterinarians.
“More than anything, this bill is just looking to find a way to fix a problem that we are having. It’s probably not the right way to go, but we need to go somewhere,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Eliseo Lee Alcon, D-Milan, during the meeting.
HB 2 passed the House earlier this month and is now in the Senate, although the bill could see some changes.
But Hagerman noted the additional funds may not actually help the situation in Santa Fe if there are not enough veterinarians to perform surgeries.
“Our issue is a supply-demand issue — we don’t have surgeons,” Hagerman said. “So it doesn’t matter how much money we bring to the state if we don’t bring surgeons. You can’t do a program without surgery, and if I only have one surgeon covering the entire county of Santa Fe, that will never make a dent in our cat population.”