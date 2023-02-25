Every morning, the scene at the Felines & Friends boarding facility can seem a bit hectic as volunteers feed, groom and care for roughly 50 cats.

These kitties, who normally need a bit of support before they can be adopted, are a fraction of the nearly 160 cats in the overwhelmed organization’s care in adoption centers and foster homes across the county.

For the last 20 years, the local nonprofit has dedicated itself to rescuing and placing cats in need of homes and helping control feral cat populations through its trap-neuter-release program. Recently, the organization began reaching a breaking point as local feral cat populations have skyrocketed due to pandemic-related difficulties and funding shortages, while also having to take in more adoptable cats after the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society changed the way it accepts animals.