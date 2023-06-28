Patricia Whitefoot sees her role as deeply personal on a federal commission that seeks to give a strong voice to missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Her sister disappeared 35 years ago at age 29.
Whitefoot said she never saw her sister alive again. Her partial remains were found and recently sent to the family.
While dealing with FBI and tribal policy over the years on this case, she said she encountered a lack of empathy and communication — a problem that must improve.
"It's difficult to say how angry you are about all of that, and the anger that family members will carry," Whitefoot said. "One thing I've advocated for ... is to have meaningful conversations and communication, and particularly for family because of all the feelings we go through as family."
Whitefoot sits on a special commission formed last year to strengthen coordination among federal, state, local and tribal authorities to better investigate and prevent the killings and abductions that victim advocates say has reached a crisis.
Some the panel's three dozen members took part in intense discussions Wednesday during a three-day forum in Albuquerque, one of its field meetings as it works to draft recommendations for how to combat the grim problem plaguing tribal areas.
The federal government plans to step up its efforts.
The U.S. Justice Department will add 10 staffers in five regions across the country, including a federal agent in New Mexico, to bolster the outreach program.
Enhancing relations between law enforcement, community leaders and victims is essential to move past cultural barriers and tackle this crisis, U.S. Attorney Alex Uballez told a special commission Wednesday in Albuquerque.
"No amount of investigation, prosecution or years in prison will bring back a murdered loved one," Uballez said. "It's only through outreach, through education, prevention, that we truly confront this crisis."
Still, Uballez said some progress has been made with law enforcement in tribal communities, noting in the past year there's been an 83% increase in prosecutions for violent crimes.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs has estimated 4,200 unsolved cases nationally of murdered and missing Native Americans, though it's likely to be an undercount. In October, the FBI released a list of 192 Indigenous people missing in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation.
The panel's formal name is the Not Invisible Act Commission, named after the 2020 law Interior Secretary Deb Haaland spearheaded while she was a New Mexico congressional delegate.
Of the 107 FBI agents assigned to New Mexico, about 30 work in Indigenous communities, mostly around Gallup and Farmington, said Raul Bujanda, an FBI special agent in charge.
Police and tribal representatives had a lengthy discourse on the challenges with recruiting and retaining law officers for work on reservations.
The lack of continuity makes it harder for officers to build a connection with communities, and it creates a perpetual staffing shortage, said Greg O'Rourke, Yurok tribal police chief in Northern California.
Working with local police is difficult, partly because Indigenous people won't talk to them when they're investigating, say, a murder due to an ingrained distrust of outsiders, O'Rourke said.
These residents prefer to speak with tribal police, he said. On the flip side, state and local law enforcement don't recognize tribal police as legitimate, he said, so these two barriers when combined can make interagency coordination extremely difficult.
Bujanda noted FBI agents assigned to pueblos typically rotate through every three years, creating a similar disconnect with the communities.
He said it's a tour of duty most choose not to extend, partly because they burn out handling so many horrific crimes and also because they feel out of place.
Several speakers acknowledged data collection for those who disappear or are killed is a flawed patchwork, with the quality varying from state to state. For years, only a small portion of missing people were listed in on the federal websites, with some taken off even though the cases weren't closed.
On New Mexico's missing person website, you can call up names but you can't search by race or see how many Indigenous people in the state have disappeared, FBI analyst Don Metzmeier said.
When asked why the FBI doesn't ask for more resources so it can respond better to families who have lost loved ones in Indian Country, Bujanda said his office frequently asks for more.
"We asks our headquarters for more resources all the time for Indian Country and everything else we have in the state," Bujanda said, adding the upper-level managers have competing priorities for the entire country.
Metzmeier said Indigenous people being killed or abducted is part of a complex socio-economic problem that goes beyond flaws in the criminal justice system. The FBI had to jump in and do something — it couldn't wait any longer — and as a result is bound to make mistakes, he said.
There are difficult and longstanding issues to overcome, so tough dialogue like this is necessary, Metzmeier said.
"We can't hide from the hard conversations," he said.