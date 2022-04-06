Responding to a lawsuit by environmentalists, the Bureau of Land Management has agreed to reconsider a Trump-era action that had opened up fracking on 45,000 acres in the Chaco Canyon area.
The settlement, which will pause all oil and gas activities on the federal parcels until the BLM makes a decision, is a victory for conservationists and tribal advocates who seek greater protections around a UNESCO World Heritage Site that Indigenous people in the region hold as sacred.
The agreement comes several months after the Biden administration announced a move toward barring federal oil and gas leasing in a 10-mile zone around the Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
The land that the Trump administration had approved for fracking lies at the southern edge of the proposed buffer zone, with the leased parcels overlapping the Sisnaateel Mesa Complex, which is considered important to Diné heritage and cosmology. Fracking is an informal term for hydraulic fracturing.
“Ultimately what I hope is all the leases are canceled,” said Kyle Tisdel, senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center. “And that the agency realizes after doing the type of analysis it should’ve done the first time that this is an incredibly sacred area — and it is an area that is incompatible with oil and gas leasing and development.”
The fossil fuel industry has expressed opposition to policies that severely restrict or bar oil and gas operations in the Chaco region. Industry representatives couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.
The BLM won’t approve any new wells, roads, pipelines or other infrastructure as it reviews the fracking leases.
EOG, an energy company formerly part of Enron, has agreed not to develop any of the 119 wells approved for drilling until the BLM makes a decision.
The lawsuit contends federal land managers violated the National Environmental Policy Act by conducting hasty and inadequate reviews of the leases and their potential adverse effects.
The BLM failed to take a hard look at greenhouse gas emissions, public health effects and environmental injustice, the suit said.
The agency also didn’t offer enough opportunities for public participation, nor did it prepare a proper environmental impact statement, the suit said.
The settlement calls for federal agencies to consult with tribal representatives, especially in the areas where the leases are held, Tisdel said. There also will be public meetings, including on Navajo Nation, he said.
The BLM also must do additional analysis of cultural resources that would be affected, Tisdel said.
In a statement Mario Atencio, Diné CARE’s Greater Chaco energy organizer, called the settlement a “sobering reminder of the lengths that local Diné communities must go” to advocate for environmental justice in the region.
Tisdel said the groups requested an injunction, which the court granted, to ensure no fracking occurred until the agency finished its reassessment.
The agency could toss out some leases, add restrictions or decide to ban all fracking on those lands, he said.
Not all Indigenous people support restricting fossil fuel activities around Chaco.
Some Navajo leaders say curtailing oil and gas too sharply in the region will choke off a resource for a people struggling with poverty and unemployment.
Some Navajo landowners with oil drilling on their parcels, known as allottees, oppose restrictions, even though none of the limits would apply directly to their land.
They worry that having no-drill federal parcels wedged against theirs could lower their property values.
Daniel Tso, a Navajo Nation Council member who does support oil and gas restrictions around Chaco, said he must study the settlement before he can comment.
One activist expressed guarded optimism in an email about the settlement.
“It’s unfortunate that it takes legal action for this administration to right the wrongs of legacies of broken promises in this region,” wrote Rebecca Sobel, a WildEarth Guardians climate and energy campaigner. “Whether BLM chooses to cancel these leases is still to be seen.”
AGUA ES VIDA ! water is life. it takes one million gallons to "frack" a well and five fracking to make it profitable. water that is so contaminated that it cannot be reclaimed. AND for what; a quality of oil so polluted it is almost too costly to process.
when will we learn to stop the practice before it stops us ! IT IS A NO BRAINER in this man's opinion.
Fracking is the last desperate agony of a dying industry, drilling horizontal wells that violate mineral rights, injecting a foul brew of poisons into the aquifers, so toxic that the Bush administration got a waiver to prevent forced disclosure of exactly what chemicals were in use, to get the last bit of the hydrocarbons that hasten deaths of thousands of not just individual animal but entire species, wasting the scarce water of our dry lands. We need more closure of BLM lands, our land, to fracking. Our own species too is threatened, but the difference is, we are the insane walking dead who are doing it. In the end, it will be one fact that saves us, if we are saved: solar and wind energy are FREE.
We’ve been wedded to hydrocarbons for over a hundred years now. Let’s not allow this dying industry to deface even a single landscape, view, watershed, aquifer, archeological site or Native American cultural land. Who wants to be the last soldier to die in Vietnam? Who wants their landscape to be the last one defiled as this dying industry goes to the grave?
The US will be using fossil fuels for decades and decades to come. Every home, business, school, vehicle, and hospital needs the energy to operate this minute, the next minute, the next minute afterwards and so on ... and all of those energy needs to be replaced with exactly the same energy from renewables with no brownouts or blackouts.
