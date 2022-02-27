Most people have hiked, skied or driven in an area with the term "squaw" in the name, a testament to how a word that long has been considered derisive can stay embedded in the landscape.
The word will disappear in the near future, at least on federal sites.
The U.S. Geological Survey has identified more than 660 geographical features on federal lands nationally — including 13 in New Mexico — that contain the term and is suggesting a choice of five replacement names for each one.
Some examples in New Mexico are Squaw Canyon in Chaves County; Squaw Peak in Sandoval County; Squaw Spring in San Juan County; and Squaw Tit Mountain in Sierra County.
The geological survey is a member of a task force that formed last year to take the first steps toward removing the word from federal lands after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous woman to lead the department, officially declared it derogatory.
Haaland called the change long overdue and said it would help make public lands, which belong to all Americans, more inviting to everyone, regardless of their heritage.
The agency has opened the renaming to public comment until April 24, and at least three meetings will be held with tribes in March.
Indigenous rights advocates agree with Haaland that it's time for the word to be removed wherever possible.
"I grew up with an understanding that was just not a good word," said Jade Begay, a campaign director for the Indigenous-led NDN Collective. "You would never see a Native person say that to another Native person. You would never hear that being used in our own communities."
The planned purge links to the larger effort in states and communities across the nation to remove objectionable names and monuments from public spaces, a movement welcomed by ethnic groups who say it addresses a layer of systemic racism.
Corrine Sanchez, executive director of Tewa Women United, said she finds it troubling to encounter "squaw" in a public place.
"It's bothered me a lot," Sanchez said, adding she always sees it as an ignorant choice and wonders why it was never changed.
Just the beginning
The task force will cull a list of replacement names to recommend to the Board on Geographic Names, which will make the final decision.
The newly formed panel is also in charge of converting references to "squaw" in official documents and communication to "sq__."
Federal land features such as mountains, valleys, canyons and waterways with the term in the name were found in about three dozen states.
New Mexico, with its 13 sites, has substantially fewer than its southwestern neighbors. Arizona has 72, Nevada has 34 and Colorado has a couple of dozen.
The suggested replacement names mostly are generic, though a few are questionable.
For instance, Indian Pasture is one of the proposed new names for Squaw Canyon. Dry Pasture, West Red Pasture and Janey Tank are others.
Haaland also has called for creating an advisory committee composed of tribal members, civil rights advocates, members of the public and professors specializing in anthropology, history or cultural studies.
This committee would look at a broader scope of demeaning place names, including those that disparage various races, sexual orientation and religions.
For example, a USGS tracker shows one site in New Mexico with the word "redman" in it and another that contains "Chinaman."
Haaland's push to replace the term "squaw" will be limited to federal sites, leaving state and local governments and businesses to deal with this and other derogatory words on their properties.
In Santa Fe, city officials have put together a commission to study controversial monuments as well as streets, parks and other places that have objectionable names.
The effort mostly centers on historic figures such as Juan de Oñate, Kit Carson and Diego de Vargas, whom some view as trailblazing forefathers and others see as conquerors who used brutal tactics against Indigenous people.
But unlike renaming schools, parks and military bases that commemorate divisive figures — whose blend of accomplishments and flaws can incite heated debate — ridding public lands of derogatory terms is straightforward, activists argue.
"There is a major difference between debating the legacy of historical figures and calling out a slur for what it is," Sierra Club spokesman Ian Bickey wrote in an email. "Everyone should be able to establish a direct connection with nature. And that isn’t possible if our lands and waters have names that are insulting to entire families, cultures, or heritages."
Legitimizing racism
One expert, who studies the relationships between people and places, said a public place with a racist term in the name isn't just offensive but can reinforce discrimination against an ethnic group.
"They can be part of these everyday slights, indignities and put-downs and insults that historically marginalized groups have to endure," said Derek Alderman, a cultural geography professor at the University of Tennessee. "Names are powerful symbols. It can say something very quickly about who's important, who belongs and, in this case, the absolute value and identity of an entire group of people."
Alderman said his research turned up more than 820 cities and towns in 48 states with the word "squaw" in street names, including six in New Mexico.
But federal lands are a good place to start, and Haaland's push could spark a larger conversation about expanding the effort to cover other sites, Alderman said.
Sanchez, who serves on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's racial justice advisory council, said members have recommended renaming state sites with derogatory terms but have received no response from officials.
She hopes Haaland's effort will inspire New Mexico and its cities to follow suit.
Many people have expressed for years how demeaning the word "squaw" is, and only now is it being addressed under Haaland, Sanchez said.
"What the secretary is doing is powerful, and I think because she is an Indigenous woman, we're finally kind of getting the leverage to do it," Sanchez said.
Begay said society has entered an age in which people know when a term is appropriate and when it's a racial slur.
"Squaw" is used in films and other media in a way that is degrading, she said, adding one could draw connections between this term and the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
"This word holds a lot of weight with it," Begay said. "These kinds of terms tend to dehumanize Indigenous women."
If someone has an emotional attachment to a place name with that word, she suggested they study the history of how it has been used. Embedding a word in a public place legitimizes it and sends the wrong message, she added.
"What are we trying to signal to not just young people, but people in general?" Begay said. "That it's OK? It's not. There really isn't a gray area here."
Sanchez said replacing derogatory place names is a way to honor diverse people and examine how language has been used as a weapon — and how it can be reclaimed to uplift communities.
Joseph Cotton, president of the New Mexico branch of the NAACP, said there's no way to stop people from putting offensive signs in their yards, but public places belong to everyone and should not insult any person.
And it cannot be excused for being made in an earlier time, Cotton said.
"If it's offensive and it's derogatory, and it doesn't stand to strengthen us or build us, I'll support removing the name," Cotton said. "We can move to a better place and find a better name. Unfortunately, a lot of people may not like that, but that's what we need to do."
Alderman said removing degrading terms from public sites is important because they can last for generations, as many of them have.
"Those names and their places stay around when people have long lived and died," he said.
