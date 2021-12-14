The U.S. Department of Labor has found a Santa Fe art delivery company violated labor laws by failing to pay its drivers overtime.
Investigators determined Perro Grande Management, which operates Art Delivery Service, denied overtime wages to the drivers by paying them either a day rate or per mile, with no additional overtime pay when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek, according to a news release distributed Tuesday by the agency.
The Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division found the employer should have paid the drivers overtime, and its failure to do so violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, the statement said.
The investigation led the division to recover $32,044 in overtime back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages for seven drivers, according to the statement.
“Perro Grande Management did not pay overtime and, as a result, are dealing with the costly consequences. Employers are responsible to ensure their pay practices comply with federal wage laws and that workers are paid all of their legally earned wages,” Albuquerque-based Wage and Hour Division District Director Evelyn Ortiz said in the statement.
“We encourage employers to contact the Wage and Hour Division to ensure they understand their responsibilities so they may avoid similar violations.”
A woman who answered the phone at the company’s Santa Fe office declined to comment Tuesday.
Owner is Mary Kohlmann.
