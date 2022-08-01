050622 jw wildfire01.JPG

Firefighters with Structure Group 4 clear brush and debris away from cabins along Highway 518 near the Taos County line in June while fire rages over the nearby ridge. Officials say the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is 96 percent contained and may be fully contained.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The most devastating fire in New Mexico history is nearly at its conclusion, a disaster declaration has been extended for another month and fire restrictions were lifted in many areas of the state Monday.

The biggest news emerging from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s decision to extend a disaster declaration as floods ravage the burn scar from the blaze in Northern

New Mexico.

