Daniel Balizan

The Rev. Daniel Balizan places ashes on a man's forehead in March 2019 at Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community. The priest, who has been removed, was arrested Thursday in connection with an allegation of child sexual abuse, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe said in a statement.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A Roman Catholic priest removed from a Santa Fe parish nearly a year ago amid a misconduct investigation was arrested Thursday on federal charges accusing him of enticement of a minor with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico and the FBI field office in Albuquerque released a joint statement Thursday evening on the arrest of 61-year-old Daniel Balizan in Springer, where he has been living.

Balizan had served as a priest at Santa María de la Paz for about 10 years before he was removed from the post in August 2022. Previously, he served at St. Patrick’s-St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Raton.

