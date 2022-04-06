112221Chaco_1.JPG

From left, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and U.S. Rep. Malanie Stansbury tour Chaco Culture National Historical Park in November.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Responding to a lawsuit by environmentalists, the Bureau of Land Management has agreed to reconsider a Trump-era action that had opened up fracking on 45,000 acres near Chaco Culture National Historical Park. 

The settlement is a victory for conservationists who seek greater protections around a UNESCO World Heritage Site that Indigenous tribes hold as sacred.  

“We are hopeful the Bureau of Land Management will reconsider its decisions to ignore the inequities and injustices inherent to its oil and gas leasing program in Greater Chaco,” Ally Beasley with the Western Environmental Law Center said in a news release. “This case provides an opportunity for the Bureau to correct one example of its systemically unjust treatment of Greater Chaco as an energy sacrifice zone." 

The agreement comes several months after the Biden administration announced a move toward barring federal oil and gas leasing in a 10-mile zone around Chaco.

Mario Atencio, Diné CARE's Greater Chaco energy organizer, called the settlement a "sobering reminder of the lengths that local Diné communities must go" to advocate for environmental justice in the region. 

Michael Kiley

Fracking is the last desperate agony of a dying industry, drilling horizontal wells that violate mineral rights, injecting a foul brew of poisons into the aquifers, so toxic that the Bush administration got a waiver to prevent forced disclosure of exactly what chemicals were in use, to get the last bit of the hydrocarbons that hasten deaths of thousands of not just individual animal but entire species, wasting the scarce water of our dry lands. We need more closure of BLM lands, our land, to fracking. Our own species too is threatened, but the difference is, we are the insane walking dead who are doing it. In the end, it will be one fact that saves us, if we are saved: solar and wind energy are FREE.

