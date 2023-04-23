Homewise development turns focus to mixed-use units (copy)

Homewise’s El Camino Crossing neighborhood off Agua Fría Street is seen in 2019. The CEO of the nonprofit developer said Santa Fe’s continuing lack of housing supply will hamper efforts by the city to improve affordability. “It’s fundamentally become a land-use issue,” Mike Loftin said. “Developing stuff is really hard — everything is a huge NIMBY fight.”

A housing plan prepared by the city as a requirement for federal funding puts numbers to what many have long suspected: The last five-plus years have been marked by a striking displacement of lower-income Santa Fe residents by wealthier ones.

And middle-income Santa Fe residents — many of them renters — are spending a significantly higher percentage of their income on housing than they were in 2015.

The data, compiled for the city’s plan by the Denver-based consultant Root Policy Research, offers a bleak picture of how runaway housing costs have driven working people out of Santa Fe in recent years.

