Homewise development turns focus to mixed-use units

Homewise's El Camino Crossing neighborhood off Agua Fría Street is seen in 2019.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A housing plan prepared by the city as a requirement for federal funding puts numbers to what many have long suspected: The last five-plus years have been marked by a striking displacement of lower-income Santa Fe residents by wealthier ones. 

And middle-income Santa Fe residents — many of them renters — are spending a significantly higher percentage of their income on housing than they were in 2015. 

The data, compiled for the city's plan by the Denver-based consultant Root Policy Research, offers a bleak picture of how runaway housing costs have driven working people out of Santa Fe in recent years.

