A housing plan prepared by the city as a requirement for federal funding puts numbers to what many have long suspected: The last five-plus years have been marked by a striking displacement of lower-income Santa Fe residents by wealthier ones.
And middle-income Santa Fe residents — many of them renters — are spending a significantly higher percentage of their income on housing than they were in 2015.
The data, compiled for the city's plan by the Denver-based consultant Root Policy Research, offers a bleak picture of how runaway housing costs have driven working people out of Santa Fe in recent years.
It shows the city in 2021 was short 1,929 affordable rental units for households earning less than $25,000. A unit is considered affordable if the housing cost does not exceed 30% of household income.
That shortage marked a decrease from the same such shortage in 2015, which amounted to more than 3,500 units. But the reason for the narrowing gap, according to the report, was not a higher number of affordable rental units over time. Rather, thousands of renters in that income bracket had moved out of the city, the data showed.
In a recent survey of 475 city residents conducted by the group Metroquest, the top three responses regarding the city’s most critical housing needs were more affordable rental housing, more affordable homeownership and responding to homelessness.
Fifty-three percent of respondents answered "more affordable rental housing" as their first or second housing priority in Santa Fe.
The survey results were included in the city of Santa Fe's five-year housing plan released earlier this month. The plan, which is required by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, identifies housing needs in Santa Fe and lays out priorities for the distribution of about $600,000 in federal grant funding.
In the plan, city staff identify four "priority needs" that will be the focus in allocating the funding:
- Ending chronic homelessness.
- Ensuring housing stability.
- Ensuring homeownership is sustainable.
- Improving social determinants of health and addressing emerging needs.
The plan's proposals include giving $100,000 of the federal funds to Habitat for Humanity for home repairs for "very low-income homeowners," about $150,000 to Homewise for a mortgage assistance program and about $100,000 to St. Elizabeth Shelter for air conditioning and heating system replacements at Sonrisa Apartments, an income-based supportive housing complex.
The proposed five-year housing plan details expenditures of a relatively small amount of annual federal funding but also illustrates the worsening problem of affordability in the city.
City officials have requested public input on the plan through May 10, after which the City Council will vote on whether to adopt it.
Some who have developed affordable housing in the city say the data shows what they have long warned against.
Homewise CEO Mike Loftin said if the city doesn't address its core housing issue, which he says is housing supply, then all other efforts won't matter.
Homewise is a nonprofit developer that has built several housing enclaves in Santa Fe and Albuquerque that mix market-rate and affordable offerings. They are termed as affordable because they are priced according to calculations of an area's average incomes.
"It's fundamentally become a land-use issue," Loftin said in a recent interview. "Developing stuff is really hard — everything is a huge NIMBY [Not In My Backyard] fight."
Loftin believes "exclusionary zoning" — particularly the large amount of Santa Fe properties zoned for one residence per acre — and the residents who defend that zoning make up one of the largest barriers to housing affordability.
"If you really zero in on the crux of the issue, if you're going to get more affordable rental housing, more affordable homeownership opportunities, if you want to make sure people aren't priced out of housing and become homeless, you have to have supply," Loftin said. "You have to have housing for people to live in."
The housing supply problem cannot necessarily be addressed with a small amount of annual federal funding, but Loftin pointed out the proposed consolidated plan made mention of zoning impediments to housing supply and the ongoing yearslong project to rewrite the land use code into a "sustainable" one, for which two community meetings have been held so far.
The city land use code rewrite — a three-phase project being undertaken by Denver consultant group Clarion Associates — is expected to enter the final implementation phase some time in 2026.
Rachel Thompson, a south side resident and a member of Tiempos Lindos Homeowners Association, said during a recent interview Loftin's references to NIMBYs and exclusionary zoning are often "an attack and not a fair picture of people's concerns."
During a recent city hearing, Tiempos Lindos opposed Homewise's request to rezone a property on South Meadows Road for a housing project, arguing the city should have honored a county commitment to keep the property designated as a park and presenting research on the health benefits of "open space" for a neighborhood.
The group argued the uneven amount of development on the city's south side comes at the price of worse health outcomes for those residents.
"I don’t think the health and outdoor issues are being seriously looked at along with the housing issues, and they really should be," Thompson said.
Thompson said that while there are some people who would oppose any development "in their backyard," she and others who fought Homewise's rezone of their park space are not "NIMBYs," but rather are concerned with building healthy, thriving neighborhoods.
"They’re giving public participation a bad name, and doing that by using the words 'exclusionary zoning,' " she said.
Another affordable housing developer, Daniel Werwath of New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing, said the city is far behind where it should be in efforts to encourage affordable housing. He said the land use code should have been overhauled years ago and called exclusionary zoning "the No. 1 issue." There are only a number of levers that local governments can pull, Werwath said in an interview, and zoning is a big one.
"There's a very complex framework of land use reasons why you can't build affordably," Werwath said. "Almost every affordable housing development I know of in the last five years has had to go through a rezone process, which takes a year, costs $50,000 to $60,000 in consultants and costs probably hundreds of thousands in delay costs like holding costs."
Policies that affect affordable housing availability in the city have been hotly debated.
In recent years, several city land use cases involving affordable housing developments have seen sustained community pushback throughout their movement through hearings with the Planning Commission and City Council.
Many community members who opposed the recent high-profile rezoning requests for housing developments on Old Pecos Trail and on South Meadows Road maintained they were not opposed to affordable housing and offered arguments related to green space and yearslong unfulfilled promises by local government. Both eventually received council approval, although neither vote was unanimous.
A group of residents has appealed the City Council's approval of the recent rezoning on Old Pecos Trail to state District Court, and the case is ongoing.
City councilors also are divided regarding a current proposal to eliminate the city’s “fee in lieu” for the redevelopment of the city-owned midtown property. The fee allows housing developers to bypass the city’s requirement to develop 15% of each market-rate project for affordable housing.
A planning document for the midtown redevelopment adopted by the council already includes a commitment to 30% affordable housing on the site, but some have argued the city should strive for more.
Another city housing plan is in the works for state funding requirements and will be released around August, Cody Minnich, a project manager for the city Office of Affordable Housing, said in mid-April.
That plan is expected to include more details on the proposed distribution of more funding, including around $3 million the administration of Mayor Alan Webber has proposed to allocate to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which doles out dollars to assist with costs like down payments and home repairs.
Minnich said the proposed consolidated plan for HUD is more focused on fewer priorities than the one the city adopted five years ago, but that it is ultimately a guide for how the city plans to use about $600,000 in Community Block Development Grant funding that it receives each year.
"The reality of it is $600,000 is never going to solve this stuff," Minnich said. "This is one piece of the puzzle. ... Hopefully this can leverage other funding and identify the gaps in funding."