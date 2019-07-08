Federally funded bureau hits brakes on plan to move to Santa Fe

The New Mexico Environment Department has halted a plan to move a federally funded environmental monitoring agency from Los Alamos to Santa Fe, a move workers said would hinder their ability to oversee soil, water and air conditions in and around Los Alamos National Laboratory.
The plan, made public last month, also raised questions about whether the department was skirting state laws requiring a complex — and sometimes lengthy — public bidding process.
State officials had touted the proposed move of the Department of Energy Oversight Bureau as a cost-saving effort that would reduce employee safety concerns and fall in line with what Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the Environment Department, called Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s informal “emphasis on improving working conditions for state employees.”
But after pushback from the U.S. Department of Energy, oversight bureau employees and members of the public who said it could dampen oversight and lead to resignations of several staff members, state officials are now saying they will go through a formal bidding process to determine the next location of the bureau, and now intend to keep the office in Los Alamos.
“I think the insights that [staff] raised, the concerns that were raised by the community, helped us rethink our decision,” state Environment Secretary James Kenney said. There were also “some complexities” with the New Mexico General Services Department, which handles property leases and other major purchases for the state, he said.
Emails obtained through a public records requests show Environment Department officials had a particular site in Santa Fe in mind for the bureau and took steps to sidestep the state’s required bidding process to lease office space.
New Mexico law requires a public notice and formal request for proposals for state agencies to lease any space over 2,000 square feet. Records show the Oversight Bureau would need more than 2,500 square feet.
The oversight bureau, which has a staff of about nine monitoring the environment around the lab, has been leasing more than 4,000 square feet in a Los Alamos building, 1183 Diamond Drive, for more than a decade. The lease was set to expire June 30, according to a memo the Environment Department sent to bureau staff June 5.
The proposed move to Santa Fe was framed as a decision that would “drastically reduce our lease cost,” the memo said, adding it also would allow the bureau to work more closely with the Environment Department’s regulatory programs in Santa Fe.
The memo also said the new location — 525 Camino de los Marquez in Santa Fe — also would be accessible to the general public.
A lease at the Marquez Plaza building would have been for just over half as much space than the Los Alamos facility, and at a lower cost per square foot, dropping the annual lease cost to about $59,000 from $141,000, the memo said.
But many bureau staff members said they felt the move would create more problems than it would solve.
In emails and interviews, staffers said basing the bureau in Santa Fe would significantly limit their ability to respond quickly to an emergency or storm requiring environmental sampling, a federally mandated responsibility to track contamination of heavy metals, radionuclides and other chemicals potentially released from the laboratory.
Extensive travel between a Santa Fe office and the lab also would also leave less time for fieldwork, they said.
A day after the Environment Department’s memo was issued to oversight bureau staff, Steve Yanicak, the bureau’s staff manager, wrote an email to Resource Protection Division Director Stephanie Stringer, saying, “I have had several staff confide in me that they are actively seeking other employment. To me, this is potentially the most serious damage that can happen to the Bureau.”
But Jerry Mosher, who owns the Diamond Drive property in Los Alamos, says space costs were negotiated, and lowered, five years ago, with a fixed rate through 2029. He said June 30, 2019 was a five-year renewal date, not an expiration date.
“It’s not a cost issue from what I can tell,” Mosher said, adding there have been no safety concerns at the site.
“All the employees like it there,” Mosher said.
LeAnn Brock, a contracting officer for the U.S. Department of Energy, which funds the oversight bureau and its facilities, said in an email in June to senior state environment staff in early June the federal agency “does not believe this is in the best interest of the government and/or stakeholders, and may even be detrimental to the project.”
Susan Lucas Kamat, chief of the Oversight Bureau, assured Brock that “at this point NMED is following the State of New Mexico process and a final decision has not been rendered.”
But emails show plans had been underway to move the bureau to Santa Fe for months, and the space at Marquez in Santa Fe already had been approved.
Lucas Kamat first floated the idea of moving the oversight bureau to Santa Fe in November.
In an email dated Nov. 27, she told Chris Blaine, business operations specialist for the Environment Department, she was interested in finding space in Santa Fe for the bureau.
“This is a Bureau Chief level request,” she added, “and should not be discussed with any other [oversight bureau] staff.”
Lucas Kamat said in an interview last week she had just wanted to find out more about the lease renewal process. “I mentioned Santa Fe,” she added, “because I knew we had offices there.”
The conversation was put on hold during the transition to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration, she said.
Less than three months later, a specific Santa Fe address surfaced: 525 Camino de los Marquez.
An office in the building had been vacated. Jim Bordegaray at the General Services Department wrote in a Feb. 12 email to an Environment Department staffer Robert Genoway that “the owners have been lobbying hard for NMED to expand.”
The Camino de los Marquez building is owned by Craig Yonezawa’s Yonezawa-Miller Company or YMC, LLC, based in California, and currently houses the Environment Department’s Air Quality Bureau.
In an email to The New Mexican, Yonezawa said the state has been a longtime tenant, “so we have not had to deal with any leasing activity or process with the State.”
When asked about the state’s plan to lease more space in the building, he said a client confidentiality policy “doesn’t allow us to discuss or disclose anything at this time.”
Documents show the state is paying an estimated $480,817 in fiscal year 2020, which started last Monday, to lease space at the Marquez building — the Environment Department’s highest leasing fee.
In March, Blaine followed up with Lucas Kamat, asking in an email if she wanted to renew the oversight bureau’s lease in Los Alamos.
He told her that moving the bureau to a different site would require the General Services Department to issue a request for proposals, a process he said must start six months before the end of the current lease. The bid process could be avoided, he wrote, if the state is “renewing a lease at the current location or if the space being leased is less than 2,000 [usable square feet].”
Leasing more than 1,335 square feet in the Marquez building would also require going through the formal bidding process, Blaine said in a later email.
He added: “There is no way around the RFP process based on the funding source of the Bureau.”
But Environment Department officials thought they found a workaround.
Michelle Desmond, director of the Administrative Services Division of the Environment Department, told Blaine in an April email they would classify the move to Marquez “as an extension and amendment to our current lease agreement.”
Because of the size, she said, a special exemption to the public bid process might be necessary.
The Environment Department prepared a “special use” justification for the oversight bureau’s laboratory, allowing the state to exclude lab space from the total square-footage.
Blaine told the General Services Department in a May 20 letter the Environment Department was seeking an additional 2,537 square feet at the Marquez building, but 602 square feet, considered special use, would be allocated for the lab.
The needs of the oversight bureau now came in at 1,935 square feet, just under the trigger for the bid process.
He also said, because there was remaining space in the exiting lease, the state was requesting just a 1,202-square foot extension at Marquez. This, too, skirted requirements for an RFP by 133 square feet.
Blaine told The New Mexican, “Adding space to a lease via an amendment is a common practice that is allowable through GSD.”
On May 23, the General Services Department approved the Environment Department’s request.
On Monday, the Environment Department held a meeting focused specifically on the oversight bureau’s role and lease. The current lease at Diamond Drive will be extended, officials said.
“Hopefully, it will be something we are better at going forward,” Kenney said about identifying problems. “So we don’t find ourselves in this kind of situation again.”