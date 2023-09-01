090123_LS_WindTurbines_1_RGB.jpg

Scott Ross, facilities manager for the Duran Mesa site of Pattern Energy, gives a tour of one of the towers after the ground breaking for the SunZia wind and transmission line project in Corona, N.M., on Friday, September 1, 2023. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican.

CORONA — Federal and state officials gathered Friday at a construction site north of Corona to celebrate the start of construction on what is being called the largest renewable energy infrastructure project in U.S. history. 

The SunZia project combines the development of 3,500 megawatts of wind energy and a 550-mile high-voltage transmission line planned to deliver power to south-central Arizona. The project — 16 years in the making — was taken over by California-based developer Pattern Energy in 2022, which invested $8 billion. 

SunZia will generate and transmit power for more than 3 million Americans across the Western U.S., the company says. It is planned to be operational in 2026.

090123_LS_WindTurbines_2_RGB.jpg

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland addresses the crowd at the ground-breaking for the SunZia Wind and Transmission, the largest clean energy project in the Untied States at a site near Corona, N.M., on Friday, September 1, 2023. 

