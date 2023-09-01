Scott Ross, facilities manager for the Duran Mesa site of Pattern Energy, gives a tour of one of the towers after the ground breaking for the SunZia wind and transmission line project in Corona, N.M., on Friday, September 1, 2023.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland addresses the crowd at the ground-breaking for the SunZia Wind and Transmission, the largest clean energy project in the Untied States at a site near Corona, N.M., on Friday, September 1, 2023.
CORONA — Federal and state officials gathered Friday at a construction site north of Corona to celebrate the start of construction on what is being called the largest renewable energy infrastructure project in U.S. history.
The SunZia project combines the development of 3,500 megawatts of wind energy and a 550-mile high-voltage transmission line planned to deliver power to south-central Arizona. The project — 16 years in the making — was taken over by California-based developer Pattern Energy in 2022, which invested $8 billion.
SunZia will generate and transmit power for more than 3 million Americans across the Western U.S., the company says. It is planned to be operational in 2026.
In attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony Friday were U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales and White House advisor John Podesta.
Heinrich, speaking during the ceremony, compared the SunZia project to "something under the Tennessee Valley Authority or the Hoover Dam," saying the start of construction was proof that America still had the capability to "do big things.
"You need people who understand the need for speed, but also do the due diligence to protect our natural resources," Heinrich said, adding that "it takes setting aside some of our own parochial concerns and territorial mindsets."
After planning a new route for the transmission line, SunZia received approval from the Bureau of Land Management in May. Haaland called the project a model for "combating climate change and investing in our communities."