A federal report identified deficiencies in Los Alamos National Laboratory's water-pumping system for dousing fires in the technical area that includes the plutonium facility.

Faulty designs, improper oversight of higher-risk activities, not taking corrective actions quickly enough and failing to ensure fire pumps can work properly with backup power were among the criticisms in the July report by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Enterprise Assessments.

The findings point to the latest fire safety problems the lab has been grappling with for more than a decade.

Popular in the Community