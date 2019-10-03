Federal inspectors said in a report made public Thursday that Los Alamos National Laboratory’s procedures for ordering, storing and tracking controlled substances used in experiments have violated federal rules and might have left drugs unaccounted for — including deadly fentanyl.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Inspector General said in the report, dated Monday, the lab mislabeled drug purchases, failed to account for amounts used in experiments and kept substances long after research was complete. The lab also used a database for substances that was not appropriate for tracking them and didn’t have an official policy governing records or research, according to the report, which reviewed drug-handling practices at the lab between February 2017 and last month.
Inventory errors during experiments led to a surplus of the synthetic opioid fentanyl that wasn’t accounted for, inspectors found during their review. In May 2015, for instance, the report said, records indicated 48.5 grams of fentanyl were used in experiments, but weighing data on the day after the research work showed only 45 grams were used.
The discrepancy is an amount of fentanyl that could have a massive impact in the community.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates the narcotic, responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in the U.S. in recent years, is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. A fatal dose for a previously unexposed adult is only 2 milligrams.
“Based on this lethal dose amount, the loss or misuse of 3.5 grams of fentanyl due to an inventory error has the potential to cause 1,750 deaths,” the report said.
In one instance, the report cited an order of 50 grams of fentanyl dated Feb. 2, 2015, that wasn’t added to the inventory system until two years later, Feb. 6, 2017. And the amount entered was significantly smaller — just 5 grams. There were no procurement records for the original 50-gram purchase.
Los Alamos National Laboratory spokesman Kevin Roark declined to answer specific questions about the conclusions of the new report or the problems it found, including the 3.5 grams of fentanyl that appeared to have gone missing or was misused. He also declined to explain how or why the lab uses fentanyl in experiments.
“The Laboratory performs research which includes development of detection methods for controlled substances, as well as methods to destroy controlled substances or render them safe,” he said in an email.
The report also found issues with substances classified by the federal government as Schedule II — meaning they have high potential for abuse — such as pentobarbital, cocaine, morphine, codeine and methamphetamine, as well as drugs with lesser potential for abuse, including ketamine and chloral hydrate.
While the lab is allowed to use small quantities of controlled substances for research — less than 100 grams — federal rules stipulate the substances be classified as sensitive property and “subject to exceptional physical security, protection, control, and accountability.”
Lab management officials declined a Sept. 4 exit conference with inspectors, the report said.
Under Triad National Security LLC — a nonprofit contractor composed of Battelle Memorial Institute, the Texas A&M University System and the University of California — which took over operations of the Los Alamos lab in November 2018, a new policy on handling controlled substances was drafted and approved in January, the report said, adding the policy “includes additional levels of review and accountability.”
The Office of the Inspector General recommended the lab implement and then evaluate the new policy.
The agency declined to answer questions about the report. A spokesman said in a one-line email: “The report speaks for itself.”
Roark said the lab’s new policy for managing controlled substances was implemented in January and that it follows all federal rules.
“The new system satisfies [the Drug Enforcement Agency’s] Federal Requirements to assure the materials are used, handled, stored and disposed of appropriately,” Roark wrote in an emailed statement.