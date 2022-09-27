ficke.jpg

Santa Fe County Detective Patrick Ficke appears in a body camera video.

 Image from video

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Detective Patrick Ficke’s loss of credibility with the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office has resulted in the dismissal of a federal drug case involving a half-pound of cocaine and about 36,000 fentanyl pills.

Authorities charged Manuel Medina, also known as Hector Gabriel Rascon, with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in June after federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on his Santa Fe County home in May and discovered the drugs, according to a criminal complaint.

The sheriff’s office had identified the home as belonging to Medina based on prior surveillance and a recent purchase of drugs from the suspect by a confidential source, according to an affidavit in support of the complaint.

