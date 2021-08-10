U.S. District Judge Martha Vázquez announced she intends to assume senior status in 2022.
The judge, who has served 28 years on the federal bench, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 1993 and sworn in that year.
Vázquez, 68, is the first woman to serve on the U.S. District Court bench in New Mexico and also served as chief judge from 2003-10.
Senior status on the bench generally refers to semi-retirement, though judges may still hear some cases.
Vázquez handled the long-running Aamodt water-rights litigation for several years before recusing herself when her husband, Joseph Maestas, became a city councilor in Santa Fe. The city was a party to the lawsuit.
She has ruled in a variety of cases, including one in 2003 in which she ordered a new jail in Bernalillo County to allow attorneys to investigate complaints about conditions, and directed the facility to stop limiting the length of phone calls between inmates and their lawyers.
The daughter of an immigrant family, Vázquez was born in California and received both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Notre Dame. She worked as a public defender in New Mexico, then joined the Jones Law Firm in Santa Fe and practiced for 11 years there before joining the bench.
