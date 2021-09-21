The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted 52-45 to confirm Las Cruces attorney Margaret Strickland as a new federal judge for the District of New Mexico in Las Cruces.
“I am honored to have been nominated and confirmed and I look forward to serving,” Strickland said in a text message Tuesday, adding she appreciated the support of Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, both New Mexico Democrats, throughout her confirmation process.
Strickland received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and her law degree from the New York University School of Law, according to a news release the senators issued Tuesday.
She began her law career in the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender, where she worked from 2006 to 2011, according to the release, and has handled both civil rights and criminal cases in state and federal courts as a partner in the Las Cruces law firm McGraw & Strickland since 2011, according to the release.
“She has represented clients in more than 70 criminal jury trials, and argued before the New Mexico Supreme Court and the New Mexico Court of Appeals,” the release said. “From 2017 to 2019, she served as President of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.”
President Joe Biden nominated Strickland for the position based on recommendations from the New Mexico senators, who lauded her diversity of experience and work ethic.
