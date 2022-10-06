Child care workers across the state are slated to receive pay raises, thanks to a new grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

On Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the new Competitive Pay for Professionals Grant, which will increase wages for child care workers to $15 an hour for entry-level employees and $20 an hour for lead teachers.

“Early childhood workers have always been underpaid relative to the importance of the work they do,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release. “We need to attract and retain the best talent to ensure the youngest New Mexicans get the high-quality early education they deserve."

