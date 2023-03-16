{p class=”p1”}Andrew Neighbour, owner of Desert Verde Farm, examines a tray of lettuce growing in a deep water culture vertical rack system at Desert Verde Farm on Thursday at his indoor aquaponics farm. “I think it’s wonderful; I think it’s essential,” Neighbour said of the Regional Farm to Food Bank Program. “My whole mission with my farm has been to get healthy food into the mouths of the disadvantaged, poor, and to young children.”{/p}
A new federally funded program will help ensure New Mexico residents who rely on regional food banks have a substantial supply of fresh, locally grown produce and meat.
It’s also designed to provide business opportunities for community farmers and ranchers by offering to buy their goods at market prices.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a $3.2 million grant to New Mexico’s Regional Farm to Food Bank Program, which will cover costs for two years, including food purchases, staffing and delivery to food banks.
A retired businessman who uses aquaponics to cultivate leafy greens and tilapia year-round at a Santa Fe site praised the program for enabling him to sell to a local food bank.
Previously, The Food Depot in Santa Fe couldn’t pay fair market prices for the lettuces, spinach, bok choy, culinary herbs and microgreens he grows in his indoor operation, said Andrew Neighbour, owner of Desert Verde Farm.
“I think it’s wonderful; I think it’s essential,” Neighbour said of the Regional Farm to Food Bank Program. “My whole mission with my farm has been to get healthy food into the mouths of the disadvantaged, poor, and to young children.” He has the capacity to triple his output to 6,000 heads of leafy greens a week but can’t afford to do it on his own, he said.
This week, he made three deliveries to The Food Depot.
In the past, Neighbour has sold food to Santa Fe Public Schools, Santa Fe Indian School, Turquoise Trail Charter School and the nonprofit meal-delivery organization Kitchen Angels. He is glad to add the food bank to the list, he said.
“This program will help local producers build their capacity and produce more food,” said Sherry Hooper, executive director of The Food Depot and chairwoman of the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. “The advantage to this is it will help us provide the freshest, most nutritious food we can for people in need.”
Previously, Hooper said, The Food Depot and other regional food banks relied mostly on donations. New Mexico was part of a national network, Feeding America, that provided surplus produce from other states.
She also noted Farm to Food Bank will increase her organization’s supplies of meat, which is hard to come by.
“Meat protein has been hard for food banks to access, and what’s new for people [in this program] is the state will be able to purchase meat for the needy,” Hooper said.
The Food Depot, which serves a nine-county area of Northern New Mexico, said in a recent news release food banks in the state distributed more than 48 million pounds of food in 2022 — enough for 40 million meals for people in need.
“More than 46% of distributed food from the New Mexico Association of Food Banks was fruits and vegetables, while 13% was protein,” the news release said.
Alyssa Pearson, an agriculture marketing specialist for the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, which is administering the federal grant, said the agency hopes to secure additional funding for the Regional Farm to Food Bank Program. “We are in the process of applying for an additional $3.1 million to extend the program one more year to June 2025,” she said.
New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte encouraged farmers and ranchers in the state to participate. “This program will not only give producers a market price for their products, it will help food banks to get the products necessary to help the people in need,” he said in a statement.
Producers must be participants of the New Mexico Grown Approved Supplier Program, managed by the New Mexico Farmers’ Marketing Association for the state, to work with Farm to Food Bank. New Mexico Grown ensures products are safe for distribution to schools and other institutions.
Pam Roy, executive director of Farm to Table New Mexico, a Santa Fe-based nonprofit that helps ensure locally grown foods are available in schools, senior citizens centers, restaurants, markets and other places throughout the community, lauded Farm to Food Bank as an opportunity to strengthen local food systems and make New Mexico “more food secure.”
She noted national and global food systems saw severe disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID shined a light on what we are already doing in New Mexico,” which is building the local food economy, Roy said. Local food production means less dependency on “an industry that is so far away.”
Kyle Malone, the marketing manager for New Mexico Harvest Community Supported Agriculture, an organization that acts as a go-between for buyers and dozens of farms — in part to supply schools, senior centers, food banks and other places where the need for fresh produce is great — said Farm to Food Bank will allow farmers to sell in bulk rather than “a one-off at the market.”
“This program is a great way to get local, healthy food to the folks who really need it the most,” Malone said.
New Mexican staff writer Scott Wyland contributed to this report.