TAOS — In a binding decision issued last week, a U.S. District Court judge in Albuquerque found the federal government bears some financial responsibility for the cleanup of the Chevron Molybdenum Mine in Questa, leaving taxpayers on the hook for upward of $300 million.
Chevron Mining Inc. filed its lawsuit against the federal government in 2013, seeking financial compensation under a law known as the Superfund Act. The mine was placed on the National Priorities List for cleanup in 2011.
Senior Judge Paul Kelly wrote in the June 28 declaratory judgment the U.S. government is responsible for 30 percent of past and future costs associated with the remediation of the Questa mine, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates will top $1 billion. Chevron is responsible for the 70 percent majority cost of remediating the Questa site.
The basis for the judgment was the judge's finding that the U.S. government had encouraged expansive mining at the site at various times in the mine's history to bolster the nation's strategic molybdenum reserves and encourage economic development. The government even transferred federal land to Molycorp, the mine's previous owner, and provided financial assistance for mineral exploration, the judge found.
The Questa mine operated on and off for nearly 100 years, beginning as an underground mine in 1919. It became an open pit mine in the mid-1960s, and returned to underground workings in the early 1980s.
Towering and steep acidic waste piles will take years to make safe from the forces of erosion and for plant life, while a complex underground water impoundment system and the largest wastewater treatment plant in Taos County theoretically will operate in perpetuity to treat polluted water and prevent it from leaving the now-closed mine site.
A tailings pipeline corridor, Eagle Rock Lake and the site of the mine's former tailings ponds southwest of Questa also have been a focus of reclamation activities.
"Without the encouragement and involvement of the United States, Molycorp's open pit mine and second underground mine likely would not have been developed," Kelly wrote in the opinion, adding Molycorp "was not coerced by the United States into this mining activity" and therefore bears the bulk of the financial liability for the cleanup.
Questa Mayor John Anthony Ortega said his community, which was heavily impacted both by mine pollution and the economic downturn when the mine closed, expects the federal government to strictly adhere to its new obligations.
"I would expect that the EPA and federal government be held to the same standards that they are holding Chevron Mining to," he said.
Rachel Conn, deputy director of Amigos Bravos, a Taos-based water conservation organization, called the judge's ruling "yet another case of the public subsidizing extractive industry on public lands."
"Here, a private company used public lands for mining and created a legacy of polluted ground and surface water that has harmed communities in Northern New Mexico," Conn said. "It doesn't sit well that they are now demanding that the public help pay their cleanup bill.
She noted what she called the outdated 1872 Mining Act, "which allows mining interests to exploit public minerals and hamstrings the ability of federal agencies to prevent ill-advised mining operations on public lands."
An effort is underway to change the 19th-century law.
On May 10, the 150th anniversary of President Ulysses S. Grant signing the law, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona held a news conference to promote the Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act. House and Senate versions of the bill are sitting in congressional committees.
According to a fact sheet from Grijalva's office, the bill would hold the mining industry to full financial account when it comes to remediation and post-mine reclamation, set clear environmental protection and reclamation standards, require consultations with tribes affected by proposed mining operations and establish a 12.5 percent royalty on new mines and an 8 percent royalty on existing mines.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.