The federal government plans to fully reimburse New Mexico for money spent on debris removal and emergency protective measures in response to wildfires and damaging winds this year.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday granted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's request for an extension of 100 percent federal cost coverage of categories A and B public assistance. This means the federal government will pay all of the state's costs incurred through Nov. 4, according to Lujan Grisham's office.
“I thank President Biden for his action to ensure that the federal government shoulders the cost of important recovery efforts as New Mexicans continue to be impacted by the aftermath of historic wildfires and flooding in the burn scars,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “I have pushed at every step for the federal government to take responsibility and deliver support to New Mexico, and I will keep pushing to make affected communities whole.”
Lujan Grisham said the announcement comes after she reiterated her request for the aid last month. She also said it comes after she secured additional amendments to New Mexico's federal wildfire disaster declaration that will bring in money, including the addition of flooding impacts, additional housing assistance for people affected by wildfires and the addition of Los Alamos and Sandoval counties to the declaration.