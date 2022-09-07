The federal government is making more money available for low-income seniors in rural Northern New Mexico whose homes were damaged by the wildfires that ravaged the state earlier this year.
“The once in a lifetime grant will increase from $10,000 to $36,520 for those elderly low-income residents living in rural Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel, and Valencia counties that were directly affected by the wildfires,” state U.S. Department of Agriculture Director Patricia Dominguez said in a statement.
The funding comes from the department’s Rural Development’s 504 repair grant and loan program. The department is also making additional loans of up to $40,000 available to those living in rural areas of fewer than 20,000 residents, including those affected by the fires.
To qualify, applicants must be the homeowner who lives in the house, be unable to obtain affordable credit elsewhere and have a family income below 50 percent of the area median income. Grant applicants must be 62 or older and unable to repay a repair loan.
For more information or to apply for funds, call Rural Development at 505-761-4948. More information on the 504 housing rehabilitation program is also available online at rd.usda.gov/nm.
