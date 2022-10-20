Juan Archuleta, a Mora teacher, lost his crops and had to get rid of his 12 cows after post-wildfire flooding clogged his community's acequia with ashy sediment and debris. 

His losses included alfalfa, apple trees and cattle, but he also mourns the loss of the area's traditional way of life, which often includes farming, gathering wood and hunting. 

Now he and other agricultural producers both large and small stand to benefit from another $130 million in federal aid with no cost-sharing required. That means affected residents approved for the funding will receive it free and clear without having to chip in any money.

Popular in the Community