Nash Solano moves mud and water in July as he clears his aunt’s property in San Ignacio in preparation for another storm that was on the way. Debris from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire threatened to contaminate the family's water well.
Catalina Sena, 16, leads Jody, a steer she raised through 4-H, out of a barn at the La Bonita Ranch where she and her family were staying in May after being displaced by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The Sena family had to move animals repeatedly as they were evacuated from the fire.
Juan Archuleta, a Mora teacher, lost his crops and had to get rid of his 12 cows after post-wildfire flooding clogged his community's acequia with ashy sediment and debris.
His losses included alfalfa, apple trees and cattle, but he also mourns the loss of the area's traditional way of life, which often includes farming, gathering wood and hunting.
Now he and other agricultural producers both large and small stand to benefit from another $130 million in federal aid with no cost-sharing required. That means affected residents approved for the funding will receive it free and clear without having to chip in any money.
"That sounds really good. I'm sure it will help," said Archuleta, whose village was ground zero for the immense Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which charred more than 340,000 acres after two planned burns went out of control this spring and merged into a historic inferno. The key will be making it easy for people to apply for the money, something that often wasn't the case with past government aid, he said.
The funding, administered by the U.S. Agriculture Department, is separate from the $2.5 billion that will be dispensed through the recently passed Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act.
"You've obviously got folks that have been hit really, really hard," said Robert Bonnie, an agriculture undersecretary. "The announcement to waive cost sharing is really important because there are a lot of folks up there that simply don't have the resources to do cost share."
Residents seeking recovery aid can apply at a U.S. Farm Service Agency office, Bonnie said, noting there's one in every county. The U.S. Forest Service will oversee recovery work on public lands and the National Resources Conservation Service will handle the work on private lands.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who co-sponsored the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act with New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, said the original bill didn't require the Agriculture Department to fully fund the relief programs.
They discovered the need for this provision after talking to affected residents who described the difficulty they faced having to share costs, Leger Fernández said.
The partial funding was out of line with President Joe Biden's promise to cover all the recovery costs related to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, she added.
"This issue of needing to get work done on the fields, in the forests, and not having the cash to be able to do it is serious," she said. "Some people are borrowing [money], and that's not right. This is not their fault."
Leger Fernández said she was pleased to see the Agriculture Department moving so quickly after Biden signed the bill into law, given how urgent the situation is.
Leger Fernández was among the New Mexico leaders who lobbied Biden to have the federal government pick up the full cost of damage after the U.S. Forest Service acknowledged the fire was formed by two prescribed burns that went awry in the Santa Fe National Forest.
One blew out of control northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., when unexpected gusts kicked up. The other was caused by a sleeper fire lying dormant in debris for months after a pile burn was ignited in January.
"When the federal government messes up like this, it's important that they acknowledge it and that they take responsibility and pay for the damages," she said. "That's what we're seeing here — and it doesn't happen a lot."
Bonnie said working through three programs covers a broader array of work and offers the agency greater flexibility.
For instance, the guidelines focus on commercial operations that were damaged or destroyed in the fire, such as forest land used for harvesting timber, he said. But someone who lost woodlands with no business purpose can still apply for funds to cover the loss and replant the trees, he said.
The fund will help an owner recover, whether it's replacing livestock or crops, or clearing a debris-clogged acequia, Bonnie said.
A field agent will assess fire- or flood-damaged areas and determine the work that's required and the estimated cost, he said.
The agency also is tapping the emergency watershed protection program to reseed and shore up burned hillsides to help prevent future flooding, Bonnie said. This might include building berms and improving catchment basins that keep heavy runoff from carrying dirt, rocks and other debris into waterways, he said.
"This is something we've done in the wake of fires and things elsewhere," Bonnie said. "Can't stop it all, and it will take some time, but we've got resources to be able to help."
Juan Archuleta said his community and others in the burn area were devastated and could use all the help they can get to recover.
The fire was beyond what he could ever imagine, he said.
"I've never seen this kind of destruction, ever," he said.