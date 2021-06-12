TAOS — It's seen better days, the old Taos County Courthouse.
As Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández toured the iconic building on the Taos Plaza recently, she saw firsthand the need to rehabilitate the piece of town history.
Taos Mayor Daniel Barrone, Taos County Manager Brent Jaramillo and Taos County Commissioners Darlene Vigil, AnJanette Brush and Candyce O'Donnell presented a proposal to Leger Fernández with the hope she will seek nearly $1.3 million in federal support for it.
"It's a little bit disheveled because we are in the midst of demolition, and organizing things and exploring," said Richard Sanchez, Taos County construction manager. "There's a lot of things that have been done over the years that nobody knows."
"It's a history mystery tour," Leger Fernández joked.
The funds would go toward stabilizing the building; bringing it into compliance with access requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act, including adding an elevator, installing energy-efficient equipment and upgrading public restrooms. The plan also includes the preservation of historic murals commissioned by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression.
The courthouse renovation is one of 10 projects being pushed by Leger Fernández to receive federal funding in fiscal year 2022 under the newly created Community Project Funding program before Congress.
Early courthouses
The first Taos County Courthouse, built around 1830 near the plaza, was destroyed in a fire. A second courthouse, built in 1880 on the north end of the plaza, was also destroyed in a fire — the county records, stored in a vault, were miraculously saved.
The current building, constructed in 1932 on the same site as the second courthouse, was designed by Albuquerque architect Louis Hesselden.
It was constructed using adobe bricks, and combined aspects of Spanish Colonial, Pueblo and Mission styles of architecture, a reflection of the unique mix of Northern New Mexican communities.
Morals in murals
In 1934, the WPA Public Works of Art Project commissioned four Taos artists to paint murals on the courtroom walls. Known as the "Taos Quartet," the artists included Emil Bisttram, Ward Lockwood, Bert Phillips and Victor Higgins.
Painted in the style of social realism, the murals depict allegorical themes rooted in morality and law and are titled in English and Spanish.
Aspiration, Reconciliation and Transgression were painted by Bisttram. Justice Begets Content, Avarice Breeds Crime and Superfluous Laws Oppress were painted by Lockwood. Moses the Law Giver was painted by Higgins and serves as the room's centerpiece.
The murals, are frescoes, made from tempera pigment mixed with distilled water and applied to wet lime plaster.
A New Mexican fresco artist, Frederico Vigil, restored the 10 murals in the 1990s and created an additional mural.
"You had visitors in here looking at them — amazed. They continue to enlighten," Leger Fernández said. "So, yes, the fact that you are working to preserve the historic nature of these is a very compelling reason [for the funding]."
Leaving the plaza
In 1968, plans were developed for a modern courthouse and jail complex on Paseo del Pueblo Sur about a mile south of the plaza, and in 1970, the Taos County government moved its operations there. The building was repurposed for offices, shops and an arts center.
"Though it's been 50 years since the Courthouse building served as a government building, its place in people's minds is still primary," Jaramillo said in a statement. "Making it viable once again to house a variety of enterprises will reinforce that sense of Taos identity."
Phased renovation
The courthouse rehabilitation will occur over several phases. Phase 1 is out to bid, with work expected to begin in July. The estimated budget is $1.5 million, to come from a Community Development Block Grant and the county's general fund.
Phase 1 will include demolition of the west infill, a new sewer line and storm sewer, a two-story elevator, an interior and exterior ADA-compliant ramp to the north alley and a new second-story staircase on the west side of the building.
A sprinkler system, a fire alarm system, new electrical service and transformer, and courtyard grading and sidewalks also are included in Phase 1.
Phase 1A, for which Leger Fernández was asked to secure $1.3 million, would include a new fire alarm system, a replacement staircase for the mural room, ADA-compliant restrooms on both floors, electrical and mechanical work, and a rebuilt south portal.
Phase 2, with an estimated budget of $2.9 million, would include upgrades for mechanical, ventilation and electrical systems, new basement stairs, new roofing, new windows and doors, demolition of the east infill, site grading and landscape work.
It would also include replacing the building's wood floors and resurfacing the exterior with stucco.
Future tenants
"What are you going to be using the building for?" Leger Fernández asked at a discussion in the mural room following the building tour.
"We've talked about an economic development maker-space. We also have a proposal from the Taos County Historical Society to do a museum," Jaramillo said.
"We're also working with Main Street and the chamber of commerce, who might want to put an office in here. Or it might function as a visitors center. Taos Pueblo would like to use this building as a visitors center as well," Jaramillo said. "So we're still vetting all these different options."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.