A04_SFNM_b578f822-1b9b-11ea-be26-570ccdda5c7c

Hannah Bergemann, a fireshed coordinator with the U.S. Forest Service, holds a drip torch while watching a burn pile smolder during a prescribed burn in the Santa Fe National Forest in 2019. The agency said it would move ahead with scheduled burns in the forest and had addressed concerns from conservationists and officials angered after the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was started by two escaped burns.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

U.S. Forest Service officials say they have adequately addressed concerns expressed by conservationists, public officials and other critics about their plan to thin trees and conduct prescribed burns as measures to reduce wildfire risks and enhance biodiversity in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Project, which covers more than 50,000 acres, now can move forward, forest managers said in a statement.

The agency put the project on hold last year, partly so the teams involved in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire could regroup and also to defer to the Forest Service chief’s review of prescribed burn policies. The agency started the historic fire last spring when two prescribed burns went awry.

4965000_3824485_101116PrescribedBurn_392_CMYK_15251455.jpg

A controlled burn is ignited in 2016 in the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed. The Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Project will in part call for thinning 18,000 acres and lighting prescribed burns on 38,000 acres near the watershed, a scope conservationists have said is too aggressive.

Recommended for you