Hannah Bergemann, a fireshed coordinator with the U.S. Forest Service, holds a drip torch while watching a burn pile smolder during a prescribed burn in the Santa Fe National Forest in 2019. The agency said it would move ahead with scheduled burns in the forest and had addressed concerns from conservationists and officials angered after the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was started by two escaped burns.
A controlled burn is ignited in 2016 in the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed. The Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Project will in part call for thinning 18,000 acres and lighting prescribed burns on 38,000 acres near the watershed, a scope conservationists have said is too aggressive.
U.S. Forest Service officials say they have adequately addressed concerns expressed by conservationists, public officials and other critics about their plan to thin trees and conduct prescribed burns as measures to reduce wildfire risks and enhance biodiversity in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Santa Fe.
The Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Project, which covers more than 50,000 acres, now can move forward, forest managers said in a statement.
The agency put the project on hold last year, partly so the teams involved in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire could regroup and also to defer to the Forest Service chief’s review of prescribed burn policies. The agency started the historic fire last spring when two prescribed burns went awry.
The agency also withdrew its initial “finding of no significant impact” under the National Environmental Policy Act and reopened public comment to those who had submitted prior statements on the project.
Eighteen people pointed out what they deemed as flaws in the project. A couple of the critics said Monday the agency sidestepped key concerns.
“There’s many important objections that were submitted to them that weren’t addressed in a way that’s meaningful,” said Sarah Hyden, co-founder of The Forest Advocate. “Everything that we objected to, they did not consider to be a significant issue in terms of NEPA.”
The plan calls for thinning 18,000 acres and lighting prescribed burns on 38,000 acres near the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed — a volume Hyden and other conservationists say is too aggressive in the aftermath of the devastating Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Hyden said this plan is based on broad guidelines, such as a national review of prescribed burns, rather than on this region’s specific climate and conditions, such as unpredictable winds and dry forests during certain months.
As a result, the plan doesn’t sufficiently cover how to prevent a prescribed fire from escaping containment lines in this area, she said.
In an email, a Santa Fe National Forest spokeswoman wrote the plan’s purpose is to protect and enhance the forest.
“While we understand the public’s concerns, our land management strategy is centered on long-term forest health, including reducing forest fuels and using prescribed fire on the landscape,” spokeswoman Pamela Baltimore wrote. “We will continue to communicate, and involve private landowners, cooperators, elected officials and partners, as we implement prescribed fires.”
Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen gave the agency’s effort at resolving objections a mixed review.
The agency dismissed her criticism the plan didn’t consider how too much thinning creates large opening in tree canopies, allowing sunlight and heat to dry the soil, Hansen said. For its rebuttal, the agency cited studies done in 2002 and 2013, she said, which makes them obsolete amid climate change, she said.
“We need updated science,” Hansen said.
The Hermits Peak Fire started partly because crews who did thinning created big gaps in the canopies, which dried out the piles of branches and debris left behind, turning them into tinder, she said.
The agency needs to rethink how it manages forests instead of using the same old thin-and-burn methods, Hansen said.
On the plus side, the agency agreed to not remove trees larger than 10 inches in diameter in roadless areas, to not build roads in those areas and to recognize the pinyon jay as a species of conservation concern, she said.
The agency also agreed to improve its smoke management, especially in more populated areas, Hansen said.
Hansen said she and fellow Commissioner Anna Hamilton were told this during a sit-down with Shaun Sanchez, the new forest superintendent, and other officials.
In that meeting, she was told the agency aims to cut and burn a total of 4,000 acres a year, she said.
Adam Rissien, WildEarth Guardians’ rewilding manager, said it was important for the agency to clarify the limits on trees that can be cut in roadless areas; tree diameters weren’t mentioned before.
Rissien said he has quibbles with the overall plan. For instance, the agency insists its thin-and-burn treatments will decrease wildfire risks, yet other research suggests the aggressive approach outlined in the plan doesn’t work that well, he said.
“What you have is dueling science,” Rissien said.
Such conflicts should be resolved in an environmental impact statement, a study the agency contends is unnecessary for this project, Rissien said.
Rissien contends a more fundamental flaw is the agency using conditions-based management in the plan. That means it doesn’t look at potential impacts that thinning or burning will have on specific areas such as a stream, he said.
The agency is opting to react in the moment when an activity affects a site instead of analyzing a sensitive area beforehand, Rissien said. This method allows it to avoid public scrutiny before it carries out a plan, he said.
“The Forest Service needs to tell us what they’re planning on doing and why it would be successful,” he said.