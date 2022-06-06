Some victims of New Mexico’s wildfires may receive federal food assistance by applying within the next seven days, the state Human Services Department said Monday during a news conference.
The money will come from the federal Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but those who already receive SNAP aid should not apply through this program for additional help.
Eligibility will be based on income, money in checking and savings accounts, loss amount from the disaster and other factors. The program generally serves low-income people and households.
And only those in five counties declared as within the federal disaster area may apply. Those are Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia counties.
Karmela Martinez of the Human Services Department’s Income Support Division recommended those who work in affected areas but who reside elsewhere also apply.
The department estimated up to 27,500 people might qualify for the program, which is entirely federally funded. Those who qualify will receive an electronic benefit transfer card, a sort of debit card that can be used anywhere SNAP or EBT cards are accepted.
People may apply at any one of the many Human Services Department income support division offices around the state. Sites will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
By federal policy, there is only a seven-day window in which to apply, the department said.
People also may apply at those times at: John Marshall Health and Human Services Center,
1500 Walter SE, Albuquerque; New Mexico Highlands University Student Union Building, third floor, Las Vegas, N.M.; Juan Gonzales Agricultural Center, 202 Chamisa Road, Taos; and Eastern New Mexico University, 709 Mechem Drive, Ruidoso (site is closed Sunday).
The Human Services Department also has asked that people whose last names start with the initials of A through F apply Tuesday; G through M on Wednesday; N through S on Thursday, through on Friday and any initial Saturday through Monday.
“People will not be turned away if they come on the wrong day,” said Angela Medrano, deputy secretary of the Human Services Department.
Human Services Department spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis Porter said many victims of wildfires lost food in their freezers and refrigerators because of electricity outages. Many food and non-alcoholic beverage items are available through this benefit.
People are encouraged to apply in person or to have a representative apply for them. If a representative applies, that person should have his own picture identification card, the applicant’s picture ID, a signed statement from the applicant allowing the representative to stand in, and the financial information and other details required.
Those applicants with transportation problems may call 800-283-4465, but they must be able to document their case and attest to the accuracy of the information. There will be no online applications.
More information is available at hsd.state.nm.us.