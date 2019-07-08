The Department of Energy’s Office of Inspector General found no evidence to substantiate a complaint against three federal officials accused of inappropriately receiving freebies from the embattled Regional Coalition of LANL Communities.
The Office of Inspector General initiated an investigation last year after receiving a complaint that multiple Department of Energy employees, including three unidentified officials, had misused their positions by accepting meals and sporting event tickets from the coalition, which is the recipient of a five-year, $500,000 grant from the department’s Office of Environmental Management.
The monthslong inquiry turned up no evidence of wrongdoing.
“Because the allegations were not substantiated, we have no recommendations or suggested actions,” Michelle Anderson, deputy inspector general for audits and inspections, wrote in a six-page report dated July 2.
But the investigation uncovered “potential concerns” regarding the department’s oversight and management of the grant, sparking a separate and ongoing investigation “to assess the use of grant funds,” Anderson wrote in the report.
Felicia Jones, a spokeswoman for the Office of Inspector General, declined to discuss more details about the inquiry.
“We’re not at liberty to disclose any information pertaining to our reviews or any investigative matters,” she said.
As a result of the two inquiries, the coalition lost out on grant funding in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The grant, awarded in September 2015, makes up about half of the coalition’s annual budget. The other half comes from the nine cities, towns, counties and pueblos that make up the coalition — a public organization that describes itself as a conduit for Northern New Mexico communities to have a say in government decision-making concerning regional economic development and nuclear cleanup at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
The federal grant was structured to provide the coalition five annual disbursements of $100,000 each. The coalition has received $300,000 in federal grant funding so far.
Eric Vasquez, who became the coalition’s executive director in August, succeeding Andrea Romero, now a state representative, said Monday he’s hopeful the coalition will receive grant funding again in the current fiscal year.
“We have the resources right now to continue operations for” the current fiscal year, he said. “But I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to get the grant in place again so we can have that security, but we’re OK — we’re financially OK.”
Romero, who became a target of controversy over the coalition’s lavish spending, which included purchases of expensive liquor and Major League Baseball tickets for coalition-sponsored events, did not return a message seeking comment.
Though she wasn’t named in the Office of Inspector General’s report, Romero provided investigators a statement.
During the investigation, two Department of Energy employees who work in Los Alamos “admitted to accepting food while at a luncheon” with Romero but said the meal was valued at less than $20. Under the Code of Federal Regulations, “an employee may accept unsolicited gifts having an aggregate market value of $20 or less per source, per occasion,” as long as the aggregate market value of individual gifts from any one person do not exceed $50 in a calendar year, the report states.
“There was no evidence that these two employees accepted other gifts that would aggregate to the $50 limit,” the report states.
Every other department employee interviewed as part of the investigation said they reimbursed Romero for the cost of their meals — in cash — if they attended coalition-sponsored events where food was served.
“Because of the cash nature of the transactions, there was no documentation to show reimbursement,” the report states. “However, we obtained statements under oath from the department employees and obtained a statement from [Romero] corroborating the fact that the employees paid cash for their meals.”
A review of employees’ travel and email records did not turn up any documents or information to contradict what they said.
“As such,” the report states, “we found no evidence to substantiate the allegations that department employees inappropriately accepted meals or sporting event tickets purchased by” the coalition, the report states.
Vasquez said he was glad the first inquiry is complete.
“I’m anxious for them to complete the next step so we can get back to the business of representing our communities,” he said.
