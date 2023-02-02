A federal appellate court has suspended nearly 200 permits to drill oil and gas in the Chaco Canyon area, ruling the Bureau of Land Management failed to sufficiently analyze the cumulative environmental impacts. 

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the BLM, which is part of the Interior Department, didn't properly gauge long-term impacts under the National Environmental Policy Act.

The court's three-judge panel also ordered a freeze on new permits in the Chaco area until the lower court finds a remedy for the permits' faulty assessments.

