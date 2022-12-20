050622 jw wildfire10.JPG

Firefighters from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., fill up a holding tank from Gallinas Creek northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., while combating the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in May. Roughly $140 million in the proposed federal budget would be directed toward Las Vegas’ water treatment system, which was choked with sediment and debris during the state’s largest-ever wildfire. One proposal for the money would install a treatment system on the Gallinas River.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Those who suffered losses from the largest wildfire in the state’s recorded history could see nearly $1.5 billion in additional federal aid if the funding request New Mexico’s congressional delegates added to the federal omnibus spending package passes this week.

The added money would bump recovery funds for the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire to almost $4 billion, and roughly $140 million of it would be earmarked to help Las Vegas, N.M., repair and overhaul its water treatment system, which was choked with ashy sediment and heavy debris in the fire’s aftermath.

The $2.5 billion in earlier assistance, co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, both Democrats, also came through a stopgap spending measure, although the one in September was much smaller than the $1.7 trillion omnibus meant to fund the federal government through most of 2023 headed to a vote this week.

