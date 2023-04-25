A federal appeals court has overturned the murder conviction of a Belen man sentenced in 2019 to life in prison in a slaying prosecutors had classified as a racketeering crime because, they alleged, he was a member of the Syndicato Nuevo Mexico prison gang.

While there is evidence Andrew “Smiley” Gallegos and his brother Joe Gallegos might have participated in the 2012 killing of Adrian Burns, judges for the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in their April 17 opinion, there was no evidence the crime was related to the gang.

The connection was required to convict Andrew Gallegos under the federal Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering law, better known as VICAR.

