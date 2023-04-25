A federal appeals court has overturned the murder conviction of a Belen man sentenced in 2019 to life in prison in a slaying prosecutors had classified as a racketeering crime because, they alleged, he was a member of the Syndicato Nuevo Mexico prison gang.
While there is evidence Andrew “Smiley” Gallegos and his brother Joe Gallegos might have participated in the 2012 killing of Adrian Burns, judges for the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in their April 17 opinion, there was no evidence the crime was related to the gang.
The connection was required to convict Andrew Gallegos under the federal Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering law, better known as VICAR.
“Nothing about the manner of this murder suggested a gang connection,” the appellate judges wrote their opinion. “No [Syndicato Nuevo Mexico] insignia or other gang identifiers marked the crime scene.”
Burns’ death “was not characteristic of an SNM ‘hit,’ ” the opinion continued, even though his body had been burned.
“The prosecution just hadn’t connected the dots between the alleged crime and the purpose of maintaining or increasing position with the gang,” said Colorado-based defense attorney John M. Bowlin, who handled Gallegos’ appeal.
“That means the case is over and he’s let out of prison,” Bowlin said.
“I’m really happy that Mr. Gallegos will be released,” said his New Mexico attorney, Lisa Torraco. “We thought all along he should not be convicted, and we are grateful for the Court of Appeals.”
Andrew Gallegos had been serving his sentence in Beaumont, Texas, Toracco said. She filed a motion Tuesday seeking his immediate release from custody.
Joe Gallegos’ convictions related to Burns’ death — murder and conspiracy to commit murder — also were overturned, according to court records, but he will remain incarcerated on a murder conviction in a 2001 killing inside the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility.
Syndicato Nuevo Mexico was formed in the early 1980s after the deadly prison riot at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe and expanded throughout the state’s prison system.
Gallegos and his brother were among about two dozen people charged with violent racketeering crimes in the wake of a 2015 FBI investigation into reports the group’s leaders planned to kill then New Mexico Corrections Secretary Gregg Marcantel.
The brothers were two of five men convicted following a nearly two-month trial in 2018 in one of largest racketeering cases in state history.
Andrew Gallegos had several brothers who were self-declared members of the gang, according to court documents. However, he denied ever having been a member himself.
“That played into the lack of evidence on the racketeering charge,” Toracco said.
Authorities believed Burns, 28, of Los Lunas was a small-scale heroin dealer who regularly supplied Andrew and Joe Gallegos with the drug, according to court documents and newspaper reports from the time.
Firefighters responding to reports of a fire in a wooded area south of Belen in November 2012 found Burns’ charred body 10 feet away from his girlfriend’s burning vehicle. He was handcuffed and had been shot twice in the head, and his head was partially covered with a plastic grocery bag.
The Gallegos brothers were implicated after Burns’ girlfriend told police he’d left the house in her vehicle to meet up with them but never returned.
Other evidence against the brothers included surveillance video showing Andrew Gallegos buying a gallon of gasoline that evening, just before an onlooker noticed and reported the flames.
The brothers were arrested in an Albuquerque hotel room and charged with murder, kidnapping, arson and tampering with evidence about a week after Burns’ death, according to online court records. But a prosecutor with the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges against Andrew Gallegos in December 2012 after Sierra County Magistrate Thomas Pestak ruled there wasn’t probable cause to prosecute him.
A different judge made the same finding in his brother’s case.
Federal officials believe Joe Gallegos told his girlfriend about the murder years later and that Andrew Gallegos confessed to a member of Syndicato Nuevo Mexico while he was incarcerated, according to court files.
The two brothers were then included in a massive 2015 indictment charging dozens of alleged gang members with multiple crimes, including several other murders.
Torraco said Monday it’s unlikely Andrew Gallegos will be recharged in the case because the state court already determined there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute him and federal courts handle only certain types of murder cases, including those committed on federal or tribal land, and those committed in connection with racketeering.
Moving a case to federal court under a racketeering charge is a tactic often used by officials to prosecute a case that can’t move forward in state court, sometimes due to lack of evidence, she said, in part because the New Mexico Constitution has stronger civil rights protections than the U.S. Constitution.
“I don’t think he will be charged again,” she said. “I think most likely it’s over for his case.”
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico said in an email Tuesday, “The government is assessing its options.”
Burns’ sister Sheena Burns said Tuesday her family was “devastated” to hear of Gallegos’ acquittal.
“We are surprised, shocked and taken aback by this news,” she said after learning about the news from a reporter. “Our justice system has failed us in so many ways. It’s hard to deal with. It’s hard to take in. It’s hard to process.”
No one had notified the family the Gallegos brothers’ convictions had been reversed, she said, and when her mother called the U.S. Attorney’s Office after hearing a rumor about the appeal a week ago, a woman told her it wasn’t true.
“She said, ‘There is no way,’ ” and if anything like that was to happen, the family would have been the first to know,” Sheena Burns said. “They just keep failing us.”
“It’s just not fair that [the Gallegos brothers] can continue to take people’s lives and get away with it,” she said, adding the four years Andrew Gallegos spent in federal prison in connection with her brother’s death “isn’t enough time for us as family members.”
“With how dangerous these men are … I fear for our family,” she said.