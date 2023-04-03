The latest round of federal funding for high-speed internet includes $40 million in grants for broadband projects spanning 12 counties in rural New Mexico. 

The awards, part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, make up the fourth round of grants and low-interest loans administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Loan and Grant program, which has distributed billions of dollars for rural broadband projects throughout the country in recent years. The program aims to connect residents and businesses in remote communities, including farms.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack appeared Monday in Albuquerque flanked by the state's Democratic congressional delegates, calling the funding a "transformational" infrastructure investment that will work to "close the digital divide" created by a lack of access to reliable high-speed internet. 