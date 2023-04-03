The latest round of federal funding for high-speed internet includes $40 million in grants for broadband projects spanning 12 counties in rural New Mexico.
The awards, part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, make up the fourth round of grants and low-interest loans administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Loan and Grant program, which has distributed billions of dollars for rural broadband projects throughout the country in recent years. The program aims to connect residents and businesses in remote communities, including farms.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack appeared Monday in Albuquerque flanked by the state's Democratic congressional delegates, calling the funding a "transformational" infrastructure investment that will work to "close the digital divide" created by a lack of access to reliable high-speed internet.
He noted the Peñasco Valley Telephone Cooperative's $13.9 million award to deploy a fiber optic network that will serve 550 people, 11 businesses and 48 farms across four counties in Southern New Mexico.
"Now, that doesn't sound like a large number, but those 48 farms now have the opportunity to take full advantage of this transformational future we're building," Vilsack said. "Those 550 people count just as much as any person that lives in New York City or Los Angeles or Denver."
The funding comes as New Mexico has taken steps to expand its broadband network in rural communities. The state established a new Office of Broadband Access and Expansion last year to administer state and federal funding dedicated to broadband projects, such as a $123 million infusion announced in December from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
New Mexico ranked among the bottom 10 states last year in terms of providing affordable internet access to residents, according to a report from the policy organization BroadbandNow. For overall broadband access, New Mexico ranked 39th, an improvement from the previous year, the report states, but likely remains billions of dollars away from its goal of universal access, state officials have said.
An annual state report published in October estimated 196,000 people in New Mexico lacked access to an internet connection that meets federal speed standards.
Universal access to broadband would increase business opportunities in remote communities, advocates say, as well as boost education outcomes and allow for services like telemedicine.
Vilsack pointed out farmers also stand to reap financial benefits from high-speed internet access, which is necessary for department initiatives like climate reporting.
Around $2 billion has been distributed for rural broadband so far through the USDA program, but Vilsack said coming investments will include $63 billion more, which is expected to fund "mapping" of underserved communities across the country as well as the needed infrastructure.
The federal funding announced Monday will flow to three rural service providers with plans for broadband projects.
Along with the Peñasco Valley Telephone Cooperative cooperative, which also received a $29 million loan from the USDA last year for broadband development in the area, the E.N.M.R. Telephone Cooperative is receiving $2.6 million for high-speed internet access in De Baca, Guadalupe, Harding, Quay, San Miguel, Socorro and Union counties, and Western New Mexico Telephone Co. was awarded $23.8 million — more than half the total funding allocated for New Mexico. The resulting network in Catron County will serve 206 people, five businesses and five farms.
All three providers are also participating in Federal Communications Commission programs that can subsidize the cost of internet service for low-income customers.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández said the projects, which sometimes will connect only a few hundred people, are "absolutely" a wise investment of federal dollars.
"It's not right that any household does not have connectivity," Leger Fernández said, adding federal subsidies can bring monthly internet bills down to $30.
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich compared the federal spending on broadband to the Rural Electrification Act, a New Deal-era program that provided loans to rural electric cooperatives throughout the state.
In the last year and a half, the USDA's ReConnect program has distributed more than $200 million to providers in New Mexico for 18 broadband projects.
The independent Government Accountability Office released a report in October stating the USDA should "set performance goals and improve fraud risk management" in the ReConnect program.
"Opportunities exist for ReConnect to be able to demonstrate its results, to be clear about what the program is trying to achieve and how well it is making progress in doing so," the report states. "Additionally, protecting the ReConnect program from fraud is critical to ensuring federal funding that supports the program is used as intended."
When asked about the department's plans for long-term oversight of the billions of dollars in ReConnect funds, Vilsack said USDA staff is dedicated to maintaining contact with awardees, which are required to undergo regular reporting on progress and spending.
At the instruction of U.S. President Joe Biden, Vilsack said, the Office of the Inspector General also provides oversight of the USDA's programs, to make sure there is "very little question" about where resources are being used and how effective they are.