LANL receives $5 billion to upgrade aging facilities

The National Nuclear Security Administration announced it will conduct a sitewide environmental review at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

 Associated Press File Photo

The federal agency that oversees nuclear weapons will conduct a sitewide environmental review at Los Alamos National Laboratory, breaking from its past resistance to performing fresh analysis of potential impacts as the lab gears up to make 30 nuclear warhead triggers a year. 

The National Nuclear Security Administration announced in the Federal Register on Friday it would do a sitewide analysis of the lab under the National Environmental Protection Act and would take public comment until Oct. 3. 

It's the first time the agency, a branch of the U.S. Department of Energy, has done a new sitewide environmental impact statement in 14 years.

Popular in the Community