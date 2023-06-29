Federal land managers have scrapped plans to exterminate grasshoppers near the Rio Chama with aerial pesticide spraying that many feared would also kill bees, monarch butterflies and other insects vital to the ecosystem.

The plans to spray 670 gallons of carbaryl, a potent neurotoxin, across a scenic 39-square-mile area in Rio Arriba County stirred a loud outcry from conservationists, tribal advocates and concerned residents, grabbing the attention of local, state and federal leaders.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s branch in charge of combating invasive pests approved the spraying after conducting an environmental assessment earlier this year. The agency concluded large grasshoppers had proliferated to the level deemed a severe outbreak and would not only consume grasses essential to grazing cattle but would pose a threat to the ecosystem.

