FAV_091120_ParrotFeature_01-rgb.jpg

Jerry Tuttle of Albuquerque enjoys people-watching on the Santa Fe Plaza with his eclectus parrots, Pixel and Toby, on Friday afternoon. Sitting on a bench with his parrots, both rescued, Tuttle spoke of the significance of pets and his feathered friends: ‘Pets are so important in getting us out and reminding us of what’s most important.’ Tuttle also spoke of a previous pet bird, Robby, whom he credits for saving his life after the bird alerted him to an oncoming heart attack. Tuttle has a tattoo on his left arm to commemorate Robby.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Sitting on the Santa Fe Plaza with his parrots, both rescued, Jerry Tuttle of Albuquerque spoke of the significance of pets and his feathered friends.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.