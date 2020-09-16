Sitting on the Santa Fe Plaza with his parrots, both rescued, Jerry Tuttle of Albuquerque spoke of the significance of pets and his feathered friends.
spotlight
Photo feature
Feathered friends on the Santa Fe Plaza
- Photo by Gabriela Campos The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Santa Fe parents charged with abuse in teen son's cancer death
- New Mexico jobless should get extra $1,500 in this week's payment
- Two Santa Fe restaurants close after employees test positive for virus
- Historic Districts Review Board denies George R.R. Martin's request to build 'medieval castle'
- Change has come to Santa Fe
- Trial set for man accused of rapes in Santa Fe, Seattle
- Pojoaque Pueblo assumes management of Hilton Buffalo Thunder hotels
- Patient transfers from northwest New Mexico surged during region's virus peak
- Documents describe chaos, violence at house party where White was killed
- Cause of New Mexico bird deaths sought
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Luján declines to take part in TV debate (60)
- Woman issues warning after attack in Santa Fe pedestrian tunnel (44)
- Santa Fe parents charged with abuse in teen son's cancer death (44)
- O'Reilly Auto Parts on Airport Road fined $79,200 for mask violations (38)
- Lujan Grisham apologizes after Española mayor rips mask comments (36)
- A national spotlight shines on New Mexico (35)
- New health order to revive indoor dining in New Mexico (35)
- Lujan Grisham touts clean energy jobs in convention speech (34)
- Santa Fe mayor cracking down on loud mufflers (29)
- Bicyclist killed in crash near Santa Fe High School (29)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.