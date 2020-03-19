The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to approve Abbott Laboratories’ molecular test for COVID-19 could allow a New Mexico facility to more than double its testing capacity, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich said Thursday.
Abbott said Wednesday that the FDA gave it an “emergency use authorization” that allowed the company to begin immediately shipping 150,000 laboratory tests to medical centers across the country to accelerate their diagnostic capabilities for the novel coronavirus.
The approved supplies will help Albuquerque-based TriCore Reference Laboratories increase its capacity from 300 to 800 tests per day, said Heinrich, D-N.M. However, he said those materials have not yet been received by TriCore and didn’t give a timeline for when they will be.
The tests are run on Abbott’s “m2000 RealTime system,” which are already used in some 175 hospitals and reference labs across the country, the company said.
The state is trying to get additional federal approvals to receive additional supplies as well, Heinrich said.
“We’re trying to get additional approvals in place which would allow us to go from hundreds a day potentially to thousands eventually,” the senator said. “But we have to get those approvals in place before any of that can begin to happen.”
New Mexico currently has the ability to run 700 tests for COVID-19 per day, the governor said Wednesday. Those are performed at TriCore and the state’s own lab.
TriCore also has a molecular diagnostics machine known as COBAS 6800, which is made by the pharmaceuticals company Roche, which could run 1,000 samples in a batch, but the company hasn’t been able to obtain the necessary reagents it needs to use it specifically for COVID-19 tests, the state Health Department has said.
Testing also has been limited because New Mexico has not received enough personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and gloves for health care workers, as the federal government has withheld those materials in the national stockpile.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.