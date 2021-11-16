TAOS — The FBI and Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety are looking into the death of a Taos Pueblo woman found dead outside a tribal residence Saturday morning.
Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI, said the woman's cause of death is still under investigation.
"Her identity is not being released at this time," Fisher wrote in an email.
Taos Pueblo government officials did not respond to requests for comment.
