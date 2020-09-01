The FBI has issued a federal arrest warrant for a Jemez Pueblo man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in July.
Edward Ray Loretto, 39, is charged with one count each of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, sexual abuse of a minor and offenses committed in Indian Country, according to the arrest warrant filed Aug. 17 in U.S. District Court.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl's father contacted the Pueblo of Jemez Police Department on July 29 to report she had been raped.
During a forensic interview, the girl told investigators she was at her house with her boyfriend when her older sister and Loretto came over and gave them alcohol, the criminal complaint states. The sister is not identified by name in the complaint.
The sister identified Loretto as her ex-boyfriend, the complaint says.
The girl became highly intoxicated, and her sister told her to watch Loretto to make sure he didn't steal anything while she was in the shower, the criminal complaint says.
While her sister was gone, Loretto forcibly kissed the girl and raped her, according to the criminal complaint, which says the girl's boyfriend had fallen asleep.
The girl attempted to hit Loretto and push him away, but she wasn't able to escape, the criminal complaint said.
Investigators from the pueblo's police department and FBI spoke to Loretto as part of their investigation on Aug. 11 but did not arrest him.
During the interview, Loretto initially denied having any physical contact with the girl, but he later said she was being "seductive" and kissed him first, according to the criminal complaint. He also denied knowing the girl was 15 and told investigators he believed her to be 16 or 17.
Loretto is considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should not approach him but should contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or leave a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.