The FBI and Santa Fe police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo bank branch on Monday afternoon.
In a news release issued late Monday, the FBI said the man robbed the bank at 545 W. Cordova Road at around 4:30 p.m.
"The suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note to a teller," Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI in Albuquerque, wrote in the news release. "The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who left the bank in an unknown direction."
The robber, described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s and standing 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, was wearing a blue Cleveland Indians baseball cap with a red brim. He also wore a white face mask, a blue, long-sleeve, button-up shirt and khaki pants, according to the news release.
When asked if the man was armed, Fisher wrote in an email, "A weapon was not displayed."
The FBI asks anyone with information about the robbery to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-955-5033. Tips also can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
