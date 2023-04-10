SANTA ANA PUEBLO — Officials said reports of a potential active shooter Monday at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa — which placed the tony getaway and its guests on lockdown for several hours — were determined to be a hoax.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said there were no injuries at the resort, no arrests made and no evidence of an active shooter. He added his agency will continue to investigate the incident to find out whether the hoax reports are connected to similar reports across the country. 

Santa Ana Pueblo Gov. Nathan Garcia said 911 dispatchers received calls reporting an active shooting early Monday afternoon, but the facility's operations returned to normal several hours later.

