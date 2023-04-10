LieutenantChuck Weaver, with the Pueblo of Santa Ana Police, takes calls from a Wendy’s parking lot off U.S. 550 on updates about the reports of shoots fired at the Tamaya resort in Bernalillo on Monday afternoon.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda makes a statement Monday afternoon to the group of reporters waiting on news about reports of shots being fired at the Tamaya resort in Bernalillo.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
LieutenantChuck Weaver, with the Pueblo of Santa Ana Police, takes calls from a Wendy’s parking lot off U.S. 550 on updates about the reports of shoots fired at the Tamaya resort in Bernalillo on Monday afternoon.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
A single squad car for the Pueblo of Santa Ana Police blocks the road leading to the Tamaya resort after reports of shots fired at the Tamaya resort in Bernalillo on Monday afternoon.
SANTA ANA PUEBLO — Officials said reports of a potential active shooter Monday at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa — which placed the tony getaway and its guests on lockdown for several hours — were determined to be a hoax.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said there were no injuries at the resort, no arrests made and no evidence of an active shooter. He added his agency will continue to investigate the incident to find out whether the hoax reports are connected to similar reports across the country.
Santa Ana Pueblo Gov. Nathan Garcia said 911 dispatchers received calls reporting an active shooting early Monday afternoon, but the facility's operations returned to normal several hours later.
Guests reported they were asked to remain in their rooms as police searched for a possible assailant.
"We got the building cleared, no casualties, no … any incidents, nobody shot," Garcia said at a news conference Monday evening.
Garcia praised the numerous law enforcement agencies that responded to the report, including tribal police, the Sandoval County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. He said they worked together to clear all of the rooms within the resort.
Santa Ana Pueblo Emergency Manager Loren de Azevedo said the incident served as a "great training opportunity."
"Unfortunately, you know, we have to take all of these very serious. … This was an interesting situation just from an educational point of view and from watching the way the cohesion came together with all of these agencies," de Azevedo said.
He added Santa Ana Pueblo had reached out to the FBI minutes before the hoax call to ask for assistance in obtaining active shooter training.
"We're firm believers in having everybody prepared and understanding what actions they need to take when there is an active shooter situation," de Azevedo said.