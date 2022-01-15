The FBI and Santa Fe police are looking for a man who robbed Del Norte Credit Union in Santa Fe on Friday afternoon, according to FBI spokesman Frank Fisher.
A man entered the credit union, at 510 N. Guadalupe St., about 3:45 p.m. and gave a bag to the teller, demanding the employee put money in it, Fisher said. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.
He was picked up in a late-model red Honda Accord with black New Mexico plates, according to the FBI. He was described as having long, brown hair and wearing a black baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black bandana.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300.
The FBI has investigated a string of robberies in the state in the past few months, including at least two in Santa Fe.
In October, an armed man robbed a bank inside a Walmart Supercenter in Albuquerque, according to an FBI news release.
The same week, another man claimed he had a bomb when he robbed a bank in Socorro, and a third man robbed a U.S. Bank in Albuquerque with just a note demanding cash, according to the FBI. The U.S. Bank robber was suspected of robbing another bank a few days earlier, the FBI said.
More than 30 banks were robbed in New Mexico in 2021, up from 14 the year prior, according to FBI data. In 2019, there were 20 robberies, and, in 2018, there were 34.
