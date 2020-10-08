Federal investigators are offering an $8,000 reward for information on six paintings that were stolen last year while being shipped from Santa Fe to Louisiana.
The theft occurred March 26, 2019, in Dallas, according to a news release from the FBI.
Five of the works are by artist Nicole Charbonnet, and are titled Black No. 5, Cowboy, Deer, Kapow and Pattern. One of the works, by artist Erin Cone, is titled Stasis.
Authorities urged anyone with information on the stolen art to call the FBI's Albuquerque Field Office at 505-889-1300 or leave a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.