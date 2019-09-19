Federal investigators are offering a reward for information about the June homicides of a father and son at Taos Pueblo.
According to a Thursday news release from the FBI, the bodies of Antonio “Tony” Romero, 82, and Buck Romero, 51, were found inside Buck Romero’s home June 1. Both were members of the pueblo.
The FBI had withheld information about the case, including the names of the victims, until Thursday.
The Taos News reported at the time that pueblo officials had declined to comment on the deaths, and tribal members asked to speak about what happened, even anonymously, also declined, citing fear of repercussions in the small community.
The FBI did not detail how the two men were killed, and said the Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation.
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. The agency asks that anyone with information contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or send online tips to tips.fbi.gov.