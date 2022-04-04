The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to a conviction in the death of a woman whose body was found last month on N.M. 124 in Laguna Pueblo, west of Albuquerque.
A passersby discovered the body of Mona Renee Vallo, who likely was killed in a hit-and-run crash around 7 p.m. March 9, the FBI said in a news release.
Vallo was a member of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and a resident of Acoma.
"The deaths of too many Native American men and women remain unsolved," Raul Bujanda, special agent in charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division, said in a statement. "We are working with the Pueblo of Laguna Public Safety Department to give Mona's family the justice they deserve. The public can help by contacting us if they have any information about her death."
The FBI asks anyone with information on the case to call 505-889-1300 or visit tips.fbi.gov.
