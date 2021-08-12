The New Mexican
For the second time this week, a man handed a note to a bank teller in Santa Fe and walked away with a handful of cash.
Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI in Albuquerque, said the robbery, which occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday at a U.S. Bank branch on West San Mateo Road, could be one of seven in the state by the same man. The agency is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
The suspect in Thursday’s robbery was described as man in his late 20s or early 30s standing 5-foot-5 with a medium build.
“He wore a light-colored mask over the lower half of his face, eyeglasses with a dark frame, a dark baseball cap, a blue two-tone T-shirt over a long-sleeve gray shirt, and light-colored pants,” Fisher wrote in the news release.
The FBI did not disclose the amount of money the bank clerk handed the man.
On Monday, a robber with a similar description struck the Wells Fargo branch on Cordova Road.
Fisher said he “did not display a weapon.”
The FBI believes the same man may have robbed five other banks in July:
- Wells Fargo in Bernalillo on July 30.
- Wells Fargo in Socorro on July 22.
- Wells Fargo in Tijeras on July 19.
- U.S. Bank in Moriarty on July 19.
- Wells Fargo in Moriarty on July 15.
Anyone with information about Thursday’s robbery is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-955-5044. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
