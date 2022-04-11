The FBI announced Monday it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the ongoing investigation into vandalism at the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs near Santa Fe.
Vandals struck the ancient cultural site in mid-January, damaging art that dates back hundreds and perhaps thousands of years.
Officials with the Bureau of Land Management, which also is investigating the incident, said 10 petroglyphs along a popular hiking trail were defaced. It was the third time the site had been struck in less than a year and the most damaging of the three incidents.
The graffiti included a swastika, a pentagram and ethnic slurs as well as graphic images spray-painted or chiseled into the ancient art.
"Visitors from around the world come to New Mexico to admire wonderful Native American cultural resources like the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs," Raul Bujanda, special agent in charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division, said in a statement. "It's hard to believe someone would try to ruin these priceless works of art and show such disrespect for this area’s unique heritage.
"The FBI is asking anyone with information about this vandalism to come forward so we can ensure this crime doesn't go unpunished," he added.
BLM Taos Field Manager Pamela Mathis said the crime doesn't just affect the landscape but “destroys the tribal history within this sacred place" and "takes away from critical scientific, historical and social resources that society cannot recreate.”
The FBI asks anyone with information about the vandalism to call 800-225-5324 or visit the agency online at tips.fbi.gov.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.